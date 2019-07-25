Live Updates

  • 1:19 PM IST

    Parliament Live Updates: Ravi Shankar Prasad emphasised, “Don’t look at this issue through political lenses. This is an issue of justice and humanity… an issue of women rights and empowerment… we can’t abandon our Muslim sisters.”

  • 1:02 PM IST

    Parliament Live Updates: Speaking in favour of passing the Triple Talaq Bill, Ravi Shankar Prasad said, “Irrespective of religion, all women are equal in the eyes of law. Why should Muslim women be left to fend for themselves? So many countries are bringing a law against Triple Talaq, then why can’t a secular country like India do it?”

  • 1:01 PM IST

    Parliament Live Updates: Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad in Lok Sabha said, “After Supreme Court judgement on triple talaq, 345 cases of triple talaq have come to light till 24th July 2019.”

  • 1:00 PM IST

New Delhi: The government has taken the Triple Talaq Bill for consideration and passage in the Lok Sabha, however, Congress is all set to oppose the Bill in the current form saying it should consult with the community to codify it holistically.

The BJP sources said that the party has issued whip to its MPs to be present in House when the Bill is brought for passage. Following the government’s move to bring the Bill to ban Triple Talaq, the Congress hit back saying the community should be consulted first.

“Triple Talaq Bill makes a dramatic appearance in Lok Sabha today. A deflection from Modi’s invite to Trump to intervene in Kashmir? If NDA/BJP is keen to intervene in Muslim Personal Law why does it not consult community and codify it holistically like Hindu Code Bill in 1950’s?” Congress Lok Sabha MP Manish Tewari tweeted.

The Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Bill, 2019 was tabled in Lok Sabha on June 21 by Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad amid opposition members have demanded that wider consultations involving the entire spectrum of political parties should take place before its introduction.

The opposition is against the bill in its current form, contending that it would end up victimising Muslims. Even NDA ally Janata Dal-United (JD-U) is against the Bill.

While the Bill is expected to have a smooth passage through Lok Sabha as the government has a clear majority there, it is, however, set to face roadblocks in the Upper House where it is still short of the majority.