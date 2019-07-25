





New Delhi: The government has taken the Triple Talaq Bill for consideration and passage in the Lok Sabha, however, Congress is all set to oppose the Bill in the current form saying it should consult with the community to codify it holistically.

The BJP sources said that the party has issued whip to its MPs to be present in House when the Bill is brought for passage. Following the government’s move to bring the Bill to ban Triple Talaq, the Congress hit back saying the community should be consulted first.

“Triple Talaq Bill makes a dramatic appearance in Lok Sabha today. A deflection from Modi’s invite to Trump to intervene in Kashmir? If NDA/BJP is keen to intervene in Muslim Personal Law why does it not consult community and codify it holistically like Hindu Code Bill in 1950’s?” Congress Lok Sabha MP Manish Tewari tweeted.

The Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Bill, 2019 was tabled in Lok Sabha on June 21 by Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad amid opposition members have demanded that wider consultations involving the entire spectrum of political parties should take place before its introduction.

The opposition is against the bill in its current form, contending that it would end up victimising Muslims. Even NDA ally Janata Dal-United (JD-U) is against the Bill.

While the Bill is expected to have a smooth passage through Lok Sabha as the government has a clear majority there, it is, however, set to face roadblocks in the Upper House where it is still short of the majority.