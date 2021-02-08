Prime Minister Narendra Modi will on Monday address the Parliament to reply on the motion of thanks to the President’s address following the motion moved by BJP’s Bhubaneswar Kalita last week. The address is expected to take place at 10:30 AM after the Question Hour and all eyes will be set on PM Modi when he addresses the House. Urban Development Minister Hardeep Singh Puri will lay on the table, a statement explaining the circumstances which had necessitated immediate legislation by the National Capital Territory of Delhi Laws (Special Provisions) Second (Amendment) Ordinance, 2020 and will move for leave to introduce a Bill further to amend the National Capital Territory of Delhi Laws (Special Provisions) Second Act, 2011. The reports of the Standing Committee on IT will also be tabled in the house. Also Read - Farmers Protest: Remove 1178 Pakistani-Khalistani Accounts Spreading Misinformation, Govt Directs Twitter

10:09 AM: 11 Rafale aircraft have arrived in India. By this March, India will have 17 Rafale aircraft. By April 2022, all Rafale aircraft (the entire batch) will come to India, the defence minister says. Also Read - PM Modi Lauds Supreme Court For Conducting Highest Number of Hearings During Pandemic | 5 Points

10:08 AM: We’re emphasising on indigenisation & have chosen 101 items that won’t be imported from other nations but manufactured in India by Indians, says Defence Minister in Rajya Sabha in reply to a question ‘is there any probability that few estates of Defence will be privatised in time to come.

10:07 AM: Rajya Sabha session begins today.

9:11 AM: Shiv Sena MP Priyanka Chaturvedi has given a suspension of business notice under rule 267 in Rajya Sabha to discuss the investigation of TRP scam.

9:11 AM: BJP MP Nabam Rebia has given Zero Hour notice in Rajya Sabha and demanded for creation of a separate all India service cadre for Arunachal Pradesh.

9:10 AM: CPI MP Binoy Viswam has given a suspension of business notice under rule 267 in Rajya Sabha over the flash floods in Chamoli, Uttrakhand.

At around 10:30 AM today in the Rajya Sabha, PM @narendramodi will reply to the Motion of Thanks on the President’s address. — PMO India (@PMOIndia) February 8, 2021

8:59 AM: The ordinance was tabled in the Parliament session last week. PM Modi is expected to reply to all concerns of the Opposition, including the questions raised on farmers’ protest.

8:59 AM: Notably, several Left MPs including E. Kareem have given notice disapproving the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation (Amendment) Ordinance, 2021 promulgated by the President Ram Nath Kovind on January 7.