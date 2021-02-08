Prime Minister Narendra Modi will on Monday address the Parliament to reply on the motion of thanks to the President’s address following the motion moved by BJP’s Bhubaneswar Kalita last week. The address is expected to take place at 10:30 AM after the Question Hour and all eyes will be set on PM Modi when he addresses the House. Urban Development Minister Hardeep Singh Puri will lay on the table, a statement explaining the circumstances which had necessitated immediate legislation by the National Capital Territory of Delhi Laws (Special Provisions) Second (Amendment) Ordinance, 2020 and will move for leave to introduce a Bill further to amend the National Capital Territory of Delhi Laws (Special Provisions) Second Act, 2011. The reports of the Standing Committee on IT will also be tabled in the house. Also Read - Conspiracy Hatched Abroad to Defame Indian Tea: PM Modi in Assam | Highlights

Follow LIVE updates on Parliament proceedings today:

8:59 AM: The ordinance was tabled in the Parliament session last week. PM Modi is expected to reply to all concerns of the Opposition, including the questions raised on farmers' protest.

8:59 AM: Notably, several Left MPs including E. Kareem have given notice disapproving the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation (Amendment) Ordinance, 2021 promulgated by the President Ram Nath Kovind on January 7.