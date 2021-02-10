









Parliament Session, 10 February 2021: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is on Wednesday expected to give his reply on the motion of thanks to the President's address in Lok Sabha following the Question Hour. Parliamentary proceedings in the ongoing Budget session went on past midnight, as members of the Lower House participated in the debate on Motion of Thanks to the President's address. After most of the participants had made their point, Speaker Om Birla adjourned the House at 1 AM on Wednesday. Lok Sabha usually sits between 4 pm and 9 pm but the timing was increased as members were willing.

Earlier on Monday, PM Modi addressed Rajya Sabha to reply on the motion of thanks to the President's address and talked about how the pandemic became a strength to the federal structure of the country. He also highlighted that the government was working in favour of the farmers and that MSP has always been and will be a part of the agriculture laws.

After several days of an impasse over the three new farm laws, the House resumed the debate on the Motion of Thanks this week. President Ram Nath Kovind had addressed the joint sitting of Parliament on January 29 at the beginning of the Budget Session.