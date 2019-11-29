







New Delhi: The Winter Session of Parliament has entered the tenth day on Friday after a huge uproar in the last two days over BJP MLA Sadhvi Pragya Thakur calling Mahatma Gandhi’s assassin Nathuram Godse a ‘deshbhakt‘. Subsequently, the BJP dismissed Thakur from the Parliament Defence consultative panel as well as barred her from attending any of the party House meetings.

The list of unfoldings in Lok Sabha today include Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman tabling the Taxation Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2019, to amend the Income Tax Act 1961 and Finance Act 2019. There will also be three reports from the Standing Committee on Labour that will be moved in the Lower House for consideration and passing.

The reports include – Demands for Grants (2019-20)) of the Ministry of Labour & Employment, Demands for Grants (2019-20) of the Ministry of Textiles, and Demands for Grants (2019-20) of the Ministry of Skill Development & Entrepreneurship.

In Rajya Sabha, discussions on Pragya Thakur’s remarks are likely to flood into today’s session as well. The Congress is likely to protest against the BJP MLA from Bhopal even as the opposition party demanded a censure motion against the controversial BJP leader a day before.

Besides, the Data Protection Bill will be among the key discussions in today’s Parliament winter session. Yesterday, IT Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad, tabled the Data Protection Law for a discussion and said that the Supreme Court has upheld privacy as a fundamental right. Prasad had said that there is a need to balance “competing interest of privacy and security” of the nation.