New Delhi: The dramatic turn of events in Maharashtra are likely to flood into the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha on Monday in the second week of the Parliament Winter Session. Notably, this is the first session after NCP leader Ajit Pawar turned on his uncle and party chief Sharad Pawar, and changed the game overnight by supporting the BJP to form government in Maharashtra.

The two houses were engulfed in high tension debates and arguments last week over socio-political issues including electoral bonds, pollution, the Jammu and Kashmir lockdown situation, transgender bill, surrogacy bill, JNU protest, among others.

Apart from the Maharashtra twist seeking a fiery discussion from the opposition parties today, several other bills are also likely to be moved. In Lok Sabha, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is expected to bring up the Taxation Laws (Amendment) Bill to revise the Income Tax Act, 1961 as well as to amend the Finance Act, 2019. Sitharaman will also floor the International Financial Services Centres Authority Bill, 2019, in the lower house establish an Authority to develop and regulate the financial services market in the International Financial Services Centres in India.

In Rajya Sabha, Sithraman will seek to withdraw the Internation Financial Services Centres Authority Bill, 2019. Moreover, discussions over the Transgender Persons (Protection of Rights) Bill 2019 will pour in from last week today.