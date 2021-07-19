New Delhi: The Monsoon Session of Parliament is expected to commence on a stormy note on Monday (July 19) as the Congress-led Opposition is all set to corner the Centre over a slew of issues including the rise in fuel prices, the infrastructure lapses during the second wave of Covid and farmers’ stir. Moreover, the Opposition parties may raise questions on the formation of the ministry of cooperation on the grounds that cooperatives are a state subject, and this move is an infringement of the rights of states.Also Read - Navjot Singh Sidhu Appointed Punjab Congress President
Parliament Monsoon Session 2021: Here are some key points
- As many as 31 Bills, including two related to finance, are likely to be taken up by the Centre during the Monsoon Session of Parliament. Of these, the government has proposed to bring 29 Bills, including six on Ordinances which were passed after the Budget Session, and two legislations related to finance during this session.
- This session will see the newly inducted ministers in action. Prime Minister Modi has directed them to spend more time in the House to learn.
- Both the Rajya Sabha and the Lok Sabha will function from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. from Monday and there are 19 sittings scheduled for this session. The session will end on August 13.
- In the wake of COVID-19 pandemic, the session will be held in both the Houses of Parliament with all the necessary protocols and arrangements being made to accommodate the MPs on a social distancing basis.
- The Opposition has demanded discussions on a host of issues including the Covid situation and threat of a third wave, farmers’ protest, alleged threat to cooperative federalism, relations with Afghanistan and China.
- Earlier on Sunday, PM Modi, chaired an all-party meeting in Parliament premises and sought cooperation of all parties for the smooth conduct of Business and passage of these legislations.
- PM stressed for healthy and meaningful discussion in the 19-day Business of the Monsoon Session beginning.
- Emphasising that the Parliamentarians should try to make it a peaceful session, PM asserted that all issues should be discussed democratically and that all parties cooperate in running the House.
- He also assured nparties that the government is ready to discuss each issue under process.