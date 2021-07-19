New Delhi: The Monsoon Session of Parliament is expected to commence on a stormy note on Monday (July 19) as the Congress-led Opposition is all set to corner the Centre over a slew of issues including the rise in fuel prices, the infrastructure lapses during the second wave of Covid and farmers’ stir. Moreover, the Opposition parties may raise questions on the formation of the ministry of cooperation on the grounds that cooperatives are a state subject, and this move is an infringement of the rights of states.Also Read - Navjot Singh Sidhu Appointed Punjab Congress President

Parliament Monsoon Session 2021: Here are some key points