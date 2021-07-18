New Delhi: A day before the Monsoon Session of the Parliament begins, Prime Minister Narendra Modi held an all-party meeting on Sunday. During the meeting, the prime minister said that the government is ready to hold discussions on any subject if raised as per parliamentary rules and procedures.He also stressed on positive and constructive debate in the Parliament. Soon after the all-party meeting, PM Modi took to Twitter and wrote, “Took part in the All-Party meeting before the start of Parliament’s Monsoon Session. We look forward to a productive session where all issues can be debated as well as discussed in a constructive manner.”Also Read - Farm Union Leader Tikait Says Farmers Will go to Delhi on July 22 to Protest Outside Parliament

Over 40 leaders from 33 parties attended the all-party meeting held at the Parliament on Sunday a day before the commencement of the Monsoon session. Among the key leaders present in the all-party meeting were Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Commerce and Industries Minister Piyush Goyal, Leader of Congress in Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, TMC MP Derek O'Brien and DMK's Tiruchi Siva.

"More than 40 leaders from 33 parties attended the all-party meeting and suggested which subjects should be discussed. Addressing the meet, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that all representatives' suggestions including those from the Opposition are very valuable," said Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi.

“At the all-party meeting, Prime Minister Modi said that healthy and fruitful debates should take place in the Parliament. He said that the Government is ready to hold discussions on any subject if raised as per parliamentary rules and procedures,” added Joshi.

An all-party meeting is a customary procedure that occurs before the beginning of every session of Parliament to ensure its smooth functioning.

The government also has a series of legislations on its agenda for the Monsoon session which is scheduled to conclude on August 13.