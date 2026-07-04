Parliament Monsoon Session 2026 to begin from July 20 till August 13; What’s on the agenda?

The Monsoon Session of the Parliament will begin from July 20 till August 13, announced Union Minister Kiren Rijiju on social media platform X on Saturday. He hoped that both Houses of the Parliament will hold 'meaningful discussion' on important issues. Here's what will be discussed in Monsoon Session.

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The Monsoon session of the Parliament will commence from July 20. File image/PTI

Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju on Saturday announced that the Monsoon Session of Parliament will be held from July 20 till August 13. In a post on X, Rijiju said, “On the recommendation of the Govt of India, Hon’ble President, Smt. Droupadi Murmu ji has approved the summoning of both the Houses of Parliament for the Monsoon Session 2026. The Session will commence on July 20, 2026 and continue till August 13, 2026, for meaningful debate, discussion and decisions on issues of National Importance.”

On the recommendation of the Govt of India, Hon’ble President, Smt. Droupadi Murmu ji has approved the summoning of both the Houses of Parliament for the Monsoon Session 2026.

The Session will commence on 20 July, 2026 and continue till 13 August, 2026 for meaningful debate,… pic.twitter.com/TaEYH4F1cK — Kiren Rijiju (@KirenRijiju) July 4, 2026

The agenda for the govt during Monsoon Session may include…

Several parliamentary panels have held meetings in the last week. Meanwhile, a Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) examining the controversial 130th Constitution Amendment Bill is expected to adopt its report on July 17, with indications that it will retain the Bill’s most debated provision mandating the automatic removal of the Prime Minister, Chief Ministers and Union or State ministers from office if they are arrested and remain in judicial custody for 30 consecutive days in cases involving serious offences.

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According to the sources, “A meeting of the committee was called again on July 17. The committee is unlikely to recommend dropping the contentious clause despite concerns raised by several stakeholders during deliberations. However, the report is expected to include safeguards aimed at preventing the provision from being misused for political vendetta or motivated prosecutions.”

The proposed amendment had triggered a sharp political debate, with supporters arguing that it would strengthen accountability in public office, while the opposition has warned that it could be exploited to destabilise elected governments through politically motivated investigations and arrests.

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The JPC is expected to finalise and adopt its report at its meeting on July 17 before submitting it to Parliament for further consideration. The Opposition is also expected to bring up the issue of privilege proceedings against Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, after the Congress alleged that he spoke a “straightforward, clear-cut lie” to mislead the House over casualties of Indian soldiers during Operation Sindoor.

With inputs from agencies