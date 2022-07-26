Parliament Monsoon Session Latest Update: Over 19 opposition Rajya Sabha MPs were on Tuesday suspended for the remaining part of the week for storming well of the House and raising slogans. The prominent suspended members include TMC MPs Sushmita Dev, Dr Santanu Sen and Dola Sen. Along with them, Haque, Abir Biswas, Mausam Noor, Shanta Chhetri, Mohammad Abdullah, AA Rahim, Kanimozhi have also been suspended.Also Read - After Releasing 'Unparliamentary Words', Parliament Now Bans Pamphlets, Placards And Leaflets Inside Complex

Criticising the Centre for the move, TMC MP Derek O'Brien said, "Modi and Shah have suspended democracy…what are you talking about MPs?"

19 opposition Rajya Sabha MPs suspended for the remaining part of the week for storming well of the House and raising slogans



Amid ruckus from the MPs over various issues, including price rise, the Rajya Sabha was on Tuesday adjourned briefly for around 15 minutes during the Question Hour, the second time in the day.

During the monsoon session, the members of the AAP and the TMC entered the Well and created an uproar, holding placards and raising slogans against the Central government.

Several MPs from the Opposition have been demanding an urgent discussion under Rule 267 on price rise and GST hike for the past many days, leading to disruptions in the House.

Notably, the Rajya Sabha proceedings were adjourned twice during the pre-lunch sitting on Tuesday due to the ruckus created by the Opposition.