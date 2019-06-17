New Delhi: Independent MP from Maharashtra’s Amravati constituency Navneet Kaur Rana on Monday slammed those who raised the ‘Jai Shri Ram‘ slogan in the Parliament as BJP MP from West Bengal’s Asansol constituency Babul Supriyo was called to take the oath of office. Rana said, “This is not the right place, temples are there for it. All gods are [the] same but targeting someone and taking that name, it’s wrong.”

Notably, the oath-taking ceremony of all the 542 Members of the Lower House of Parliament took place on Monday which was also the inaugural session of the 17th Lok Sabha.

In a major cabinet reshuffle on Sunday, as Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis introduced his newly sworn in ministers, members of the treasury benches raised the slogan- “Jai Shriram”.

Last month, a similar ‘Jai Shri Ram’ controversy erupted as the Trinamool Congress supremo and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee claimed that BJP is forcing everyone to chant its slogan. Addressing the public rallies, the TMC supremo asked, “Does Ramchandra become BJP’s election agent when [the] election comes?” Banerjee added that it is not the culture of people of Bengal to chant a single person’s name.

Taking a dig at the saffron party’s vow to construct a Ram Temple at Ayodhya, Banerjee said that while she has renovated Kali temples at Dakshineswar, Tarapith and Kankalitala in the state “BJP has not been able to set up a single Ram temple in the country in five years though they chant Jai Shri Ram.”

Besides, a viral video made rounds on social media platforms which showed Banerjee stopping her car at a place in West Midnapore district and chasing some people who chanted ‘Jai Shri Ram’ as her car was passing the area.

(With agency inputs)