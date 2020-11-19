New Delhi: A parliamentary panel on Thursday raised questions to Twitter on allowing stand-up comic Kunal Kamra’s ‘offensive tweets’ against the Supreme Court to stay on the microblogging site, said a report. Also Read - Twitter Tenders Written Apology For Projecting Ladakh as Part of China, Says Will Rectify it by Nov 30

Citing sources, an NDTV report said that Twitter India's policy head Mahima Kaul was grilled by the parliamentary panel headed by the BJP's Meenakshi Lekhi today.

The report further added that both Ms Lekhi and Congress leader Vivek Tankha took the lead in grilling Twitter regarding the tweets.

Kunal Kamra faces criminal contempt charges for his alleged scandalous tweets against the apex court for granting Republic TV’s Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami interim bail after his arrest in an abetment to suicide case.

Kamra had however refused to retract his controversial tweets against the Supreme Court or apologise for them, saying he believes they speak for themselves. Kamra’s made the statement after Attorney General K K Venugopal consented to the initiation of criminal contempt proceedings against him for his series of tweets.

In a statement addressed to Venugopal and the judges on his Twitter page, Kamra said, “The tweets I recently put out have been found in contempt of court. All that I tweeted was from my view of the Supreme Court of India giving a partial decision in favour of a Prime Time Loudspeaker. My view hasn’t changed because the silence of the Supreme Court of India on matters of other’s personal liberty cannot go uncriticised. I don’t intend to retract my tweets or apologise for them. I believe they speak for themselves.”