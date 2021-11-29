New Delhi: Soon after both Houses of Parliament passed the Farm Laws Repeal Bill on Monday, Congress MP Rahul Gandhi slammed the government at the Centre for repealing the laws without holding any discussion with the Opposition. Speaking to the media moments after the three contentious agri laws were repealed in Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha, Rahul said, “We had said that the government will have to withdraw the farm laws, and today these laws were repealed. It is unfortunate that the farm laws were repealed without discussion. This government is scared of holding a discussion.”Also Read - SKM to Observe 'Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Diwas' on Nov 24

He added, “The fact is that the Central government could not face the strength of the Indian people represented by farmers in this case. The upcoming State elections must have also played on their mind.” Also Read - Farm Laws Repeal: SKM to Hold Farmers' Mahapanchayat in Lucknow On Monday

The bill to repeal the three farm laws against which farmers have been protesting for over a year was done within minutes after it was tabled by Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar in both the Houses amid huge uproar from the Opposition demanding a discussion on the draft legislation and farmers’ issue.

Also Read - 'Mark My Words, Govt Will be Forced to Take Back Farm Laws': Rahul Gandhi's Old Prediction Video Goes Viral

The Farm Laws Repeal Bill was first passed in the Lok Sabha earlier in the day and later in the Rajya Sabha. As soon as Rajya Sabha met in the afternoon, Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar introduced The Farm Laws Repeal Bill, 2021 shortly. Before the motion was adopted for the passage the bill, Deputy Chairman Harivansh allowed Leader of Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge to speak for two minutes.

Kharge was of the view that the government has taken back the three farm laws in view of the forthcoming elections in five states after reviewing the results of recent bypolls. He also mentioned about the death of over 700 farmers in more than a year during agitation against these laws. When Kharge took more than the allocated time, the deputy chairman called Tomar to move the motion.

Tomar moved the motion and said while moving the bill for passage that the three laws were brought for the benefit of farmers. He regretted that the government could not convince the agitating farmers about the benefits of the laws. He also attacked the Congress for adopting “double standard” on the laws, as its own election manifesto talked about the need for reforms in the farm sector.

He said Prime Minister Narendra Modi showed a large heart by announcing the repeal of the laws on Guru Nanak Janyanti.

He said as both the government and the opposition parties are for repeal of the laws, so there was no need for any discussion on the farm repeal bill.

The House passed the bill with voice vote amid protests by the Congress and TMC members. Dola Sen (TMC) and Nadimul Haque (TMC) were in the well to protest the passage of the bill without debate. After the passage of the bill, the House was adjourned for half an hour.