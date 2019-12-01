New Delhi: A day after the first phase of election was over, BJP working president JP Nadda on Sunday addressed an election rally in Chaibasa area of Jharkhand and highlighted the achievement of his party’s government at the Centre. He said that under the government of his party, the Parliament recorded productivity of 128% in the last session and the Lok Sabha worked till 10 in the night.

“Under the Central government, the Parliament recorded productivity of 128% in the last session. Lok Sabha also worked till 10 in the night. Over 200 bills were presented, of which 40 important bills including Triple Talaq, NIA Amendment and UAPA Amendment Bill were passed,” Nadda said.

Highlighting the achievements of his party’s government, he said that the demand of ‘One Rank, One Pension’ was pending since 1971 but when his party came to power, it was fulfilled.

“Not a single gun was bought during the UPA tenure. The demand of ‘One Rank, One Pension’ was pending since 1971. When we came to power, we gave OROP to 22 lakh faujis, bought 36 Rafales and distributed 1.81 lakhs bullet-proof jackets to the soldiers,” he added.

The first phase of election, which was held on Saturday in 13 Assembly constituencies across Jharkhand, witnessed approximately 64.12 per cent. Six districts such as Garhwa, Palamu, Chatra, Latehar, Lohardaga and Gumla were covered in the first phase of elections.

The BJP on November 27 released the party’s manifesto for Jharkhand elections and promised job for at least one member of every below-poverty-line (BPL) family in the state.

Released by Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad, the manifesto of the saffron party also pledged to provide financial assistance to high school students hailing from backward and poor families.