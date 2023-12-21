Parliament Security Breach: Delhi Police Arrest Another Accused From Bagalkot in Karnataka

The Delhi Police Special Cell team arrested a software engineer from Bagalkot city in Karnataka after questioning him.

New Delhi: In a significant development, Delhi Police on Thursday arrested another acuused in the Parliament security breach incident. The Delhi Police Special Cell team arrested a software engineer from Bagalkot city in Karnataka after questioning him.

Trending Now

Police said the questioning of all six accused was on Wednesday to corroborate whether the sequence of events shared by each of them matches. Accused Manoranjan, Amol, Sagar and Neelam’s seven-day custody is expiring on Thursday.

You may like to read

Parliament security breach | Confrontation of all six accused was done yesterday, 20th December to corroborate whether the sequence of events shared by each of them matches. Accused Manoranjan, Amol, Sagar and Neelam’s seven-day custody expires today All 6 were kept at five… — ANI (@ANI) December 21, 2023

Delhi Police added that all 6 were kept at five different units of Delhi Police’s Special Cell where they underwent sustained interrogation. They were handed over to CIU (Counter Intelligence Unit) office of Special Cell, the unit investigating the matter, where they faced the joint interrogation, police added.

On Tuesday, the Delhi Police took into custody a man from Jalaun’s Orai in connection with the security breach at Parliament on December 13, Jalaun SP Iraj Raja told HT. Identified as Atul Kulshrestha, the accused is a father of four, from Orai’s Ram Nagar locality.

The Jalaun SP further stated Delhi Police took Kulshrestha to Delhi. “A team of Delhi Police came here today and has taken one person to Delhi with them. The team did not share many details about this with us,” said Raja.

Kulshrestha, according to people, was a member of the Bhagat Singh Fabs Club, a social media page/group of which the five accused arrested vis-à-vis the security breach were also members of.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.