Parliament Security Breach: Delhi Police Special Cell To Take Accused To LS Premises, Recreate Scene

The recreation of the scene will assist the police in understanding how they entered the Parliament building with the colour canister and how they executed their plan.

New Delhi: The Special Cell of the Delhi Police will be recreating the scene of Wednesday’s Parliament security breach by taking the accused to the Parliament complex on Saturday or Sunday, news agency ANI reported citing sources. The recreation of the scene will assist the police in understanding how they entered the Parliament building with the colour canister and how they executed their plan.

The Special Cell will escort the accused from the gate of the Parliament premises to inside the building to recreate the scene. Reportedly, the police team will also take the accused to the Gurugram flat where they used to meet.

The Special Cell team has also prepared a list of 50 mobile numbers on which the accused had dialled in the last 15 days. The police are calling these numbers to take their identities. The Special Cell is trying to determine whether only six to seven accused were involved in the incident or they were getting help from other people as well.

Mastermind Lalit Mohan Jha Arrested

Meanwhile, the Delhi Police has arrested the mastermind behind the entire conspiracy in the Parliament Security breach case, Lalit Mohan Jha who had fled from the spot after making a video of the incident.”Lalit Jha reached Nagaur in Rajasthan by bus. There he met his two friends and spent the night in a hotel. When he realized that the police were searching for him, he came back to Delhi by bus,” the Delhi Police said according to a preliminary investigation.

According to the Delhi Police, “Lalit Jha came to the police station on his own after which the police arrested him and started an interrogation.”

Delhi’s Patiala House Court on Thursday granted seven days custodial remand of all four accused persons arrested in connection with the Parliament security breach matter.Additional Sessions Judge Dr Hardeep Kaur on Thursday allowed all four accused Manoranjan D, Sagar Sharma, Amol Dhanraj Shinde and Neelam Devi to Mumbai, Mysore, and Lucknow to probe and find actual motives behind their act.

According to the Delhi Police, the accused persons had purchased special shoes from Lucknow and canisters from Mumbai. Police informed the court that it had registered the FIR under various sections of the Indian Penal Code and had also added sections of stringent 16 (terrorism) and 18 (conspiracy for terrorism) of the UAPA Act.

