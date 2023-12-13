Home

Parliament Security Breach: Speaker Om Birla Convenes All-Party Meet At 4 PM

Earlier today, on the anniversary of 2001 Parliament attack, two people jumped into the Lok Sabha chamber from the public gallery and released yellow gas from canisters.

A video grab shows an unidentified man jumping from the visitor's gallery of Lok Sabha, after which a slight commotion occurred in the House during the Winter Session of Parliament, in New Delhi on Wednesday. (ANI Photo/SansadTV)

Parliament Security Breach: Lok Sabha Speaker has convened a meeting of all parties to discuss the security breach in the House earlier in the day. The Lower House was adjourned till 4 PM amid protests by opposition members over security breach in the House.

Speaker Om Birla said he has convened an all-party meeting to discuss the issue.

“I have called a meeting of all parties at 4 PM on the issue. Till then the House is adjourned,” Birla said.

Earlier in the day, two people jumped into the Lok Sabha chamber from the public gallery and released yellow gas from canisters, triggering panic among the MPs.

Congress MP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury alleged in the House that the two persons had entered the premises using passes of BJP MPs.

“Where is the security I want to ask,” he said.

Major security breach

Earlier, in a major security breach on the anniversary of the 2001 Parliament terror attack, two persons jumped into the Lok Sabha chamber from the public gallery during Zero Hour and released yellow gas from canisters and shouted slogans before being overpowered by MPs.

Around the same time, two persons, including a woman, also sprayed coloured gas from canisters while shouting slogans ‘tanashahi nahi chalegi’ outside the Parliament premises.

All four have been detained by security forces.

Two persons, involved in the Lok Sabha incident, have been identified as Sagar Sharma and Manoranjan. Sharma had come to the visitor’s gallery as a guest of Mysuru Lok Sabha member Prathap Simha.

The two jumped into the chamber from the public gallery at around 1 pm. And while one was spotted jumping over the benches, the other was left dangling from the gallery before jumping into the Chamber, according to several MPs present in the House.

BJP member Rajendra Agrawal, who was in the chair, adjourned the proceedings till 2 pm as one part of the Lok Sabha chamber was filled with yellow-coloured smoke.

“Two intruders have been arrested from inside Parliament, two from outside. All their belongings have been seized…The entire matter is being investigated thoroughly,” Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla said when the House re-convened at 2 pm.

Notably, the security breach comes amid a recent threat video by US-based Khalistani terrorist Gurpatwant Singh Pannun in which he had threatened to attack Parliament on or before December 13.

(With PTI inputs)

