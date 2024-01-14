Parliament Security Breach: Narco Test Reveals Manoranjan D As ‘Mastermind’, Police Sources Say

A narco test has revealed Manoranjan D as the alleged mastermind of the December 13 Parliament Security Breach, police sources said.

Parliament Security Breach: A lie-detector test conducted on the five of the six accused in the Parliament security breach case has revealed that Manoranjan D was the alleged mastermind behind the incident, instead of the Delhi Police’s earlier assumptions which had pegged another accused, Lalit Jha, in that role.

Citing police sources, a PTI report said that Manoranjan D was the mastermind behind the incident. The revelation comes a day after the five accused in case were brought back to Delhi following their polygraph, narco-analysis and brain mapping tests.

Earlier, the police had said that Lalit Jha was the mastermind behind the December 13 incident.

As per the report, citing police sources, except for Neelam Azad, the other five accused were taken to Gujarat for a polygraph test on December 8. Sagar and Manoranjan have also undergone additional naro-analysis and brain mapping tests.

Neelam had not given consent to undergo the tests before the court.

All six accused — Sagar Sharma, Manoranjan D, Amol Shinde, Neelam Azad, Lalit Jha and Mahesh Kumawat — were presented before the Patiala House court on Saturday which sent them to judicial custody, police officials said.

Accused wanted to ‘send a message’

So far investigations and interrogations have revealed that the accused had planned to send a message to the government. The accused have revealed that they were upset over the issues of unemployment, the Manipur crisis and farmers’ agitation.

The narco and brain mapping tests have indicated that Manoranjan was the mastermind of the Parliament breach case, a police source said, as per the report.

According to another source, investigators are awaiting some forensic reports and a few more people were yet to be questioned, the report said.

Parliament Security Breach

In a major security breach on the anniversary of the 2001 Parliament terror attack on December 13, two people — Sagar Sharma and Manoranjan D — jumped into the Lok Sabha chamber from the public gallery during the Zero Hour, released yellow gas from canisters and shouted slogans before being overpowered by the MPs.

Around the same time, two other accused — Shinde and Azad — also sprayed coloured gas from canisters while shouting “tanashahi nahi chalegi” outside the Parliament premises.

According to the police, six people residing in different cities, hatched the plan via social media to intrude into Parliament. The six suspects got together at a flat in Gurugram, Haryana and on the planned day, executed their plan on the anniversary of the December 13, 2001 attack.

Two of them — Manoranjan D and Sagar Sharma — jumped into the Lok Sabha chamber from the public gallery and opened smoke canisters, triggering panic among the MPs, while their accomplices — Neelam and Amol Shinde — sprayed coloured gas from canisters and shouted slogans outside the Parliament building.

As per police sources, Lalit Mohan Jha and Vishal Sharma are two other suspects involved in the plan. Vishal was detained from Gurugram in Haryana while the alleged mastermind, Lalit Jha was arrested the next day.

Lalit Jha- The ‘Mastermind’

Earlier, the Delhi Police had said that Lalit Jha was the alleged mastermind of the attack and often shared inflammatory posts on his social media handles.

“What India needs today is a bomb. It needs a strong voice against tyranny, injustice and anarchy,” Jha had posted in Bengali on his social media on October 26, weeks before the December 13 attack.

Jha’s posts have come under scanner of Delhi Police Special Cell as they probe his social media connections and possible ties to anti-national forces.

According to the Delhi Police, Lalit Jha had made similar inflammatory posts on his social media.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.