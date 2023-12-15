Parliament Security Breach: Who Is Lalit Mohan Jha And How Was He Arrested By Delhi Police | Explained

Lalit Mohan Jha realised that the police were searching for him, and he decided to come back to Delhi by bus, the Delhi Police said according to a preliminary investigation.

Delhi Police arrested Lalit Mohan Jha following a massive manhunt on Thursday.

New Delhi: Parliament security breach mastermind Lalit Mohan Jha was on Thursday arrested by the Delhi police following a massive manhunt on Thursday. Delhi Police said Lalit Jha came to the police station on his own after which the police arrested him and started an interrogation.

Lalit Jha Was Absconding After Parliament Breach

The accused, Lalit Jha who had been absconding in the matter was arrested from Delhi. He is alleged to be the mastermind behind the entire conspiracy in the Parliament Security breach case.

Meanwhile, Delhi’s Patiala House Court on Thursday granted seven days custodial remand of all four accused persons arrested in connection with the Parliament security breach matter.

Additional Sessions Judge Dr Hardeep Kaur on Thursday allowed all four accused Manoranjan D, Sagar Sharma, Amol Dhanraj Shinde and Neelam Devi to Mumbai, Mysore, and Lucknow to probe and find actual motives behind their act.

According to the Delhi Police, the accused persons had purchased special shoes from Lucknow and canisters from Mumbai. This was a well-planned conspiracy and attack on the Parliament of India.

Who Is Lalit Mohan Jha And How Was He Arrested?

Lalit Mohan Jha is now a known face who is the key accused in Parliament security breach incident on Wednesday which incidentally took place on the 22nd anniversary of the 2001 Parliament attack.

It was reported that Lalit Mohan Jha reached Nagaur in Rajasthan by bus and then he met his two friends and spent the night in a hotel. Soon after that Jha realised that the police were searching for him, and he decided to come back to Delhi by bus, the Delhi Police said according to a preliminary investigation.

Lalit Jha Was Arrested After Massive Manhunt

The Delhi police said the officials arrested Lalit Mohan Jha following a massive manhunt on Thursday. “Lalit Jha came to the police station on his own after which the police arrested him and started an interrogation,” ANI news agency quoted the Delhi Police as saying.

As part of the investigation, Delhi Police Special Cell has contacted Neelaksh Aish, founder of an NGO, to get further leads about, Jha who is stated to be part of a Kolkata-based NGO, news agency PTI reported.

Lalit Jha Is A Teacher By Profession

According to media reports, Lalit Jha, a resident of Kolkata, is a teacher by profession. Lalit Jha on Wednesday came with the four others to Parliament. When they got only two passes, he decided to take the mobile phones of all four — Sagar, Manoranjan, Neelam and Amol — with him.

All four accused were produced by the Special Cell of Delhi police, which sought their 15-day custodial interrogation.

The four accused persons — Neelam, Amol, Sagar Sharma and Manoranjan — were produced before the Patiala House Court while Delhi Police filed a remand plea.

Sharing details of the incident, in which two unidentified men jumped into the Lok Sabha during the Zero Hour from the visitors’ gallery and set off smoke cans that they hid in their shoes.

Delhi Police stated in an official release, “All accused yesterday entered the Parliament using visitor passes and jumped from the gallery, which resulted in the hindrance during the Parliament proceedings.”Thereafter, police stated in their plea that the accused needed to be taken to Lucknow, Mumbai and Mysore for custodial interrogation.

