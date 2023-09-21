Top Recommended Stories

Parliament Session Day 3 LIVE: PM Modi Gave Decisive Turn To Issue Of Women’s Reservation, Says JP Nadda

Parliament Session Day 3 LIVE Updates: Union Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal said the Women's Reservation Bill is meant for women empowerment.

Updated: September 21, 2023 1:22 PM IST

By Manmath Nayak

Parliament Session Day 3 LIVE Updates: Arjun Ram Meghwal Moves Women's Reservation Bill In Rajya Sabha
Parliament Session Day 3 LIVE Updates: Prime Minister Narendra Modi thanked all members of the Lok Sabha for the passage of the Women’s Reservation Bill.

New Delhi: In a historic move, Lok Sabha on Wednesday cleared Women’s Reservation Bill which proposes to pave way for 33 per cent quota for women in the lower house. Over 454 members voted in support of the Bill and only two voted against it. Now the Bill, which is also known as ‘Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam’ has passed its first hurdle of Lok Sabha. Union Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal who moved the Bill in Rajya Sabha on Thursday said through the Constitutional Amendment Bill that I have brought today, a section will inserted in Article 330, Article 332 and Article 334. “Through these, 1/3rd of the seats will be reserved in Lok Sabha and all State Assemblies of the country. This is a major step,” he added.

Parliament Session Day 3: Check LIVE Updates Here

  • Sep 21, 2023 1:21 PM IST

    PM Modi gave decisive turn to issue of women’s reservation: JP Nadda

  • Sep 21, 2023 12:37 PM IST

    JP Nadda on Women’s Reservation Bill

    In Rajya Sabha, BJP president and MP JP Nadda says, “People might have different opinions about the names. But Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam is an identity of our Govt, our PM and our perspective on the women in society and it gives it a direction.”

  • Sep 21, 2023 12:36 PM IST

    Women’s Reservation Bill | in Rajya Sabha :

    In Rajya Sabha, BJP president and MP JP Nadda says, “…If we speak of ISRO and look at the scientists – be it Mars Mission or Chandrayaan or Aditya L-1, women scientists have a significant contribution in all of them…”

  • Sep 21, 2023 12:35 PM IST

    Women’s Reservation Bill in Rajya Sabha

    Vice-President and Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar reconstitutes the panel of Vice-Chairpersons comprising 13 women Rajya Sabha Members for the day as the House discusses the Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam Bill, 2023.

  • Sep 21, 2023 12:01 PM IST

    Arjun Ram Meghwal in Rajya Sabha

    In Rajya Sabha, Union Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal says, “This reservation is vertical as well as horizontal. SC-ST women will also have reservation under this. So, Census and Delimitation are important…As soon as the Bill is passed, there will be Census and Delimitation. It is a Constitutional process. Which seat will go to women, this will be decided by the Delimitation Commission…”{

  • Sep 21, 2023 11:52 AM IST

    Parliament Session Live Updates: Union Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal moves the Women’s Reservation Bill in Rajya Sabha.

