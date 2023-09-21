live

Parliament Session Day 3 LIVE: PM Modi Gave Decisive Turn To Issue Of Women’s Reservation, Says JP Nadda

Parliament Session Day 3 LIVE Updates: Union Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal said the Women's Reservation Bill is meant for women empowerment.

Parliament Session Day 3 LIVE Updates: Prime Minister Narendra Modi thanked all members of the Lok Sabha for the passage of the Women’s Reservation Bill.

New Delhi: In a historic move, Lok Sabha on Wednesday cleared Women’s Reservation Bill which proposes to pave way for 33 per cent quota for women in the lower house. Over 454 members voted in support of the Bill and only two voted against it. Now the Bill, which is also known as ‘Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam’ has passed its first hurdle of Lok Sabha. Union Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal who moved the Bill in Rajya Sabha on Thursday said through the Constitutional Amendment Bill that I have brought today, a section will inserted in Article 330, Article 332 and Article 334. “Through these, 1/3rd of the seats will be reserved in Lok Sabha and all State Assemblies of the country. This is a major step,” he added.

Parliament Session Day 3: Check LIVE Updates Here

