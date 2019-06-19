













New Delhi: The third day of the budget session of Parliament has begun.

During the session, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)’s Rajasthan Member of Parliament Om Birla was elected as the Speaker of the 17th Lok Sabha. Notably, Birla’s name was decided by BJP President Amit Shah and Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday itself.

Further, President Ram Nath Kovind will address the joint session. PM Modi and other MPs took oath as Lok Sabha members on Monday on the first day of the first session of the 17th Lok Sabha.

The Congress on Tuesday named Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury its leader in the 17th Lok Sabha, as party president Rahul Gandhi refused to accept the post.

Earlier, addressing media, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had said that the Opposition should not bother about their numbers and should actively speak and participate in House proceedings.

In this session, the first full-fledged Budget for 2019-20 will be presented, since in February the government had presented the interim budget. In the interim budget, the then Finance Minister Piyush Goyal announced the increment in tax exemption limit and direct transfer of Rs 6000 to farmers who own two hectares of land or less.

The big ticket announcements helped the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government to make a comeback with a record number of Lok Sabha seats.