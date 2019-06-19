Live Updates

  • 12:04 PM IST

    Parliament Session LIVE: Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury to newly elected Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, “Khuda se kya maangu tere vaaste, sada khushiyon se bhare hon tere raaste, hansi tere chehre pe rahe is tarah, khushboo phoolon ke saath rehti hai jis tarah

  • 11:59 AM IST

    Parliament Session LIVE: While addressing the 17th Lok Sabha, Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury said, “Jab Mullah ko Masjid mein Ram nazar aayein,jab pujari ko Mandir mein Rehman nazar aayein, duniya ki surat badal jayegi jab insaan ko insaan mein insaan nazar aaye.”

  • 11:37 AM IST
    Parliament Session LIVE: All the changes in Kota were brought by Om Birla. Birlaji was helping the people of Kutch when Gujarat was struck by earthquake, he did the same for people of Uttarakhand.

    He would step out at night and distribute food and blankets among the homeless of Kota.
  • 11:36 AM IST
    Parliament Session LIVE: PM Congratulates Om Birla on Unanimous Election as LS Speaker. Birla ji has always been associated with social work and has worked from district up to national level.
  • 11:29 AM IST

    Parliament Session LIVE: Notably, Om Birla’s name was proposed by PM Narendra Modi in Lok Sabha and was supported by all major parties including Congress, TMC, DMK & BJD.

  • 11:27 AM IST

    Parliament Session LIVE: “Personally, I remember working with Om Birla Ji for a long time. He represents Kota, a place that is mini-India, land associated with education&learning. He has been in public life for yrs. He began as a student leader&has been serving society since then without a break,” PM Modi said.

  • 11:23 AM IST

  • 11:23 AM IST

    Parliament Session LIVE: BJP MP from Kota, Om Birla elected as the Speaker of the 17th Lok Sabha.

New Delhi: The third day of the budget session of Parliament has begun.

During the session, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)’s Rajasthan Member of Parliament Om Birla was elected as the Speaker of the 17th Lok Sabha. Notably, Birla’s name was decided by BJP President Amit Shah and Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday itself.

Further, President Ram Nath Kovind will address the joint session. PM Modi and other MPs took oath as Lok Sabha members on Monday on the first day of the first session of the 17th Lok Sabha.

The Congress on Tuesday named Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury its leader in the 17th Lok Sabha, as party president Rahul Gandhi refused to accept the post.

Earlier, addressing media, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had said that the Opposition should not bother about their numbers and should actively speak and participate in House proceedings.

In this session, the first full-fledged Budget for 2019-20 will be presented, since in February the government had presented the interim budget. In the interim budget, the then Finance Minister Piyush Goyal announced the increment in tax exemption limit and direct transfer of Rs 6000 to farmers who own two hectares of land or less.

The big ticket announcements helped the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government to make a comeback with a record number of Lok Sabha seats.