New Delhi: The fourth day of the budget session has begun with President Ram Nath Kovind’s customary address to the joint session of Parliament. Following which, the proceedings in both the Houses will start.

Kovind’s speech will outline the priorities of the Narendra Modi government for the next five years.

This Parliament session will continue till July 26.

On Wednesday, two-time MP from Rajasthan Om Birla was elected as the new Lok Sabha speaker. The has named Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury its leader in the 17th Lok Sabha, as party president Rahul Gandhi refused to accept the post.

PM Modi and other MPs took oath as Lok Sabha members on Monday on the first day of the first session of the 17th Lok Sabha.

Earlier, addressing media, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had said that the Opposition should not bother about their numbers and should actively speak and participate in House proceedings.

In this session, the first full Budget for 2019-20 will be presented, since in February the government had presented the interim budget. In the interim budget, the then Finance Minister Piyush Goyal announced the increment in tax exemption limit and direct transfer of Rs 6000 to farmers who own two hectares of land or less.

The big ticket announcements helped the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government to make a comeback with a record number of Lok Sabha seats.