‘More You Throw ‘Keechad’, The More Lotus Will Bloom’, PM Amid ‘Modi-Adani Bhai-Bhai’ Slogans | Highlights

Narendra Modi in Rajya Sabha LIVE: Coming down heavily on the Congress party, Modi asserted that his government work hard to meet the expectations and aspirations of the people of the country.

Narendra Modi LIVE: Addressing Rajya Sabha on Thursday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi hit back at the Opposition MPs with Hindi shayari, “Keechar uske pass hai, mere pass gulal…jo bhi jiske pass tha usne diya uchaal. I want to tell the Opposition MPs, the more ‘keechad’ (mud) you will throw at us, the lotus will bloom even more. So, you all have an equal role in making the lotus bloom, and I think all of them for that”. Speaking the Upper House, PM Modi also attacked Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, saying,”Kharge Ji complains that I visit Kalaburagi. He should see the work done there. 1.70 cr Jan Dhan bank a/c have opened in Karnataka incl over 8 lakh accounts in Kalaburagi. So many people getting empowered, while someone’s account getting closed, I can understand the pain.” Coming down heavily on the Congress party, Modi asserted that his government work hard to meet the expectations and aspirations of the people of the country. “They (Congress) used to say ‘Gareebi Hatao’ but did nothing for over 4 decades”, PM stated during Motion of Thanks on President’s address.

