Top Recommended Stories

  • Home
  • News
  • India
  • ‘More You Throw ‘Keechad’, The More Lotus Will Bloom’, PM Amid ‘Modi-Adani Bhai-Bhai’ Slogans | Highlights
live

‘More You Throw ‘Keechad’, The More Lotus Will Bloom’, PM Amid ‘Modi-Adani Bhai-Bhai’ Slogans | Highlights

Narendra Modi in Rajya Sabha LIVE: Coming down heavily on the Congress party, Modi asserted that his government work hard to meet the expectations and aspirations of the people of the country.

Updated: February 9, 2023 3:56 PM IST

By India.com News Desk | Edited by Surabhi Shaurya

'More You Throw 'Keechad', The More Lotus Will Bloom', PM Amid 'Modi-Adani Bhai-Bhai' Slogans | Highlights

Narendra Modi LIVE: Addressing Rajya Sabha on Thursday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi hit back at the Opposition MPs with Hindi shayari, “Keechar uske pass hai, mere pass gulal…jo bhi jiske pass tha usne diya uchaal. I want to tell the Opposition MPs, the more ‘keechad’ (mud) you will throw at us, the lotus will bloom even more. So, you all have an equal role in making the lotus bloom, and I think all of them for that”. Speaking the Upper House, PM Modi also attacked Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, saying,”Kharge Ji complains that I visit Kalaburagi. He should see the work done there. 1.70 cr Jan Dhan bank a/c have opened in Karnataka incl over 8 lakh accounts in Kalaburagi. So many people getting empowered, while someone’s account getting closed, I can understand the pain.” Coming down heavily on the Congress party, Modi asserted that his government work hard to meet the expectations and aspirations of the people of the country. “They (Congress) used to say ‘Gareebi Hatao’ but did nothing for over 4 decades”, PM stated during Motion of Thanks on President’s address.

Also Read:

Live Updates

  • 3:55 PM IST

    Thank you staying with us. Updates to this blog have been closed.

  • 3:32 PM IST

    Narendra Modi in Rajya Sabha LIVE: I want opposition to sit with some knowledgeable people and try to understand the Budget step by step carefully: PM Modi in Rajya Sabha.

  • 3:30 PM IST

    Narendra Modi in Rajya Sabha LIVE: We have transformed the working culture with the power of technology. Our focus is on increasing speed and enhancing scale: PM Modi’s reply to Motion of Thanks on President’s address in Rajya Sabha

  • 3:18 PM IST

    Narendra Modi in Rajya Sabha LIVE: There was pressure from people in world to sell their vaccine in our market, articles were written, TV interviews were given. There were attempts till yesterday to insult our scientists but my country’s scientists made vaccines that were approved & benefitted 150 countries: PM Modi

  • 3:03 PM IST

    Narendra Modi in Rajya Sabha LIVE: ‘Beti Bachao Abhiyaan’ was a game changer, says PM Modi listing out achievements of his government.

  • 3:02 PM IST

    Narendra Modi in Rajya Sabha LIVE: “For decades, the development of tribal communities was neglected. We gave top priority to their welfare… People of the country are repeatedly rejecting Congress. People are watching them and punishing them”, said PM.

  • 3:01 PM IST

    Narendra Modi in Rajya Sabha LIVE: “We have empowered mothers and daughters. 11 crore new toilets built for dignity of women”, says PM.

  • 2:57 PM IST

    Narendra Modi in Rajya Sabha LIVE: Merely expressing intent doesn’t work, what matters is speed, direction and result of developments ushered in, said PM.

  • 2:56 PM IST

    Narendra Modi in Rajya Sabha LIVE: PM Modi says Rs 27 lakh crore sent to beneficiaries through DBT using ‘Jan Dhan Aadhar Mobile’ trinity in last few years

  • 2:55 PM IST

    Narendra Modi in Rajya Sabha LIVE: Language, behaviour of some in the House is disappointing for India, said PM

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.

Topics

Published Date: February 9, 2023 2:39 PM IST

Updated Date: February 9, 2023 3:56 PM IST

More Stories