New Delhi: The Centre is mulling over the extension of the ongoing Parliament session, sources said.

Zee News said that the Cabinet Committee on Political Affairs has decided to extend the session by eight days.

Reports said that many MPs have unofficially been informed about the same at the BJP Parliamentary Party meeting.

When he was asked about the likelihood of the session’s extension, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi told reporters after the meeting, “There is a possibility of this. You will be officially conveyed when a decision is taken.”

If the session is extended by ten sittings, it will be extended by two weeks.

Meanwhile, a leading daily claimed that Joshi confirmed the same. The Centre has to see 35 bills through, Joshi reportedly said. “I officially announce that the Parliament session will be extended for ten more working days,” Joshi reportedly said to the daily.

Asked about the number of bills to be passed, the Minister said the government’s target is to pass at least 35 bills and asserted that it “will pass all the bills”. With the extension of sittings, the session will now conclude on August 9.

The first session of the 17th Lok Sabha commenced on June 17 with oath-taking by members and it was scheduled to conclude on July 26. Joshi’s assertion came hours after the BJP’s Parliamentary Party meeting, which was attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home minister Amit Shah, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and Minister of Animal Husbandry, Dairying and Fisheries Giriraj Singh among others.