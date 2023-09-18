Home

News

Parliament Special Session Highlights: ‘At The Stroke Of Midnight’, PM Modi Remembers Nehru

live

Parliament Special Session Highlights: ‘At The Stroke Of Midnight’, PM Modi Remembers Nehru

The government has listed four major bills for consideration and passing in the house.

‘At The Stroke Of Midnight’: PM Modi Remembers Nehru

New Delhi: Parliament’s five-day-long special session will begin on Monday, with all eyes on the Centre’s next move. The proceedings will commence with the ‘Samvidhan Sabha.’ The tentative agenda includes four major bills, but the bill that has caught the attention of opposition parties, the ‘One Nation, One Election’ bill, is not part of the line-up. The PM Modi-led government has chosen to kickstart the special session by commemorating the 75-year journey of the Parliament, marking its first gathering on December 9, 1946. PM Narendra Modi addressed Lok Sabha on Day 1 of the Special Session of Parliament.

Trending Now

The live blog has ended. Stay tuned with India.com for the latest news.

Load More

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Delhi News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES