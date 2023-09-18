Top Recommended Stories

  • Parliament Special Session Highlights: ‘At The Stroke Of Midnight’, PM Modi Remembers Nehru
Parliament Special Session Highlights: ‘At The Stroke Of Midnight’, PM Modi Remembers Nehru

The government has listed four major bills for consideration and passing in the house.

Updated: September 18, 2023 4:33 PM IST

By Joy Pillai | Edited by Joy Pillai

‘At The Stroke Of Midnight’: PM Modi Remembers Nehru

New Delhi: Parliament’s five-day-long special session will begin on Monday, with all eyes on the Centre’s next move. The proceedings will commence with the ‘Samvidhan Sabha.’ The tentative agenda includes four major bills, but the bill that has caught the attention of opposition parties, the ‘One Nation, One Election’ bill, is not part of the line-up. The PM Modi-led government has chosen to kickstart the special session by commemorating the 75-year journey of the Parliament, marking its first gathering on December 9, 1946. PM Narendra Modi addressed Lok Sabha on Day 1 of the Special Session of Parliament.

The live blog has ended. Stay tuned with India.com for the latest news. 

Live Updates

  • Sep 18, 2023 2:47 PM IST

    Parliament Special Session Live Updates: Women’s Reservation Bill brain child of INC, said KC Venugopal

    “…It is the brainchild of Indian National Congress and UPA. We
    gave 50% reservation to women in local bodies. We are totally for women’s
    reservation. If they (Centre) have any sincerity in their mind, they should
    pass the Women’s Reservation Bill in this session..,” KC Venugopal.

  • Sep 18, 2023 2:04 PM IST

    Parliament Special Session Live Updates: Chirag Paswan on PM Modi’s speech in LS

  • Sep 18, 2023 1:39 PM IST

    Parliament Special Session Live Updates: I request all MPs to share their memories of this Parliament, said PM Modi as he concluded his remarks on 75 years of Parliament legacy

  • Sep 18, 2023 1:36 PM IST

    Parliament Special Session Live Updates: “We are all present here to bid adieu of our old building,” Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury in Lok Sabha.

  • Sep 18, 2023 12:59 PM IST

    ‘Emotional moment for all to move out from old Parliament’, said Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury

  • Sep 18, 2023 12:54 PM IST

    Parliament Special Session Live Updates: Former UP DyCM Dinesh Sharma takes oath as RS MP

    Former deputy Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh Dinesh Sharma took oath as a member of Rajya Sabha. Sharma took the oath on the first day of five-day special session of Parliament. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on September 3 named Sharma as its candidate for the by-election to a Rajya Sabha seat from the state. The bypoll is scheduled for September 15 after the demise of incumbent BJP MP Hardwar Dubey on June 26. The term for the seat is till November 2026.

  • Sep 18, 2023 12:50 PM IST

    Parliament Special Session Live Updates: Jagdeep Dhankhar on G20 in RS

  • Sep 18, 2023 12:49 PM IST

    Parliament Special Session Live Updates: “Before Independence, this Parliament was the place of imperial legislative council. After the Independence, it got the identity of Sansad Bhawan. While it is true that constructing this building was the decision of the foreign rulers, but we can never forget and can say it proudly that the sweat, hard work and money used in building it was of my countrymen,” said PM Modi in Lok Sabha.

  • Sep 18, 2023 12:46 PM IST

    Parliament Special Session Live Updates: “The mantra of ‘Sabka Sath, Sabka Vikas’, several historic decisions on issues pending since decades, their permanent resolution has been found in this Parliament,” says PM Modi in Lok Sabha.

  • Sep 18, 2023 12:27 PM IST

    Parliament Special Session Live Updates: PM Modi on Nehru | Watch

    , “…The echoes of Pandit Nehru’s “At the stroke of the midnight…” in this House will keep inspiring us. In this House itself, Atal ji had said, “Sarkarein aayegi-jaayegi, partiyan banegi-bigdegi, lekin ye desh rehna chahiye. This echoes even to this day…”

