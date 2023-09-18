Parliament Special Session Begins Today: What’s On Agenda?

Home

The proceedings of the parliament will begin in the old building today, and from tomorrow, on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi, all the operations will shift to the new parliament building.

New Delhi: Parliament’s five-day-long special session will begin on Monday, with all eyes on the Centre’s next move. The proceedings will commence with the ‘Samvidhan Sabha.’ The tentative agenda includes four major bills, but the bill that has caught the attention of opposition parties, the ‘One Nation, One Election’ bill, is not part of the line-up. The PM Modi-led government has chosen to kickstart the special session by commemorating the 75-year journey of the Parliament, marking its first gathering on December 9, 1946.

Four Bills In The List

The government has listed four major bills for consideration and passing in the house. The bills include Advocates (Amendment) Bill, 2023; the Post Office Bill, 2023; the Press and Registration of Periodicals Bill, 2023; and the Chief Election Commissioner other Election Commissioners (Appointment, Conditions of Service and Term of Office) Bill, 2023.

Notably, out of these four bills, two were passed in the Rajya Sabha on August 3 and they will be put up for discussion in the Lok Sabha during the special session. Rest two will be discussed in the Rajya Sabha.

In addition to the formal parliamentary proceedings, there will also be a discussion held on Monday regarding the ‘Parliamentary Journey of 75 years, starting from the Samvidhan Sabha, encompassing achievements, experiences, memories, and lessons,’ as indicated in the government’s notice.

During the initial day of this five-day special session, Lok Sabha members from the BJP, namely Sunil Kumar Singh and Ganesh Singh, will present the sixth report of the Committee of Privileges.

Other Legislation

Two contentious issues rumored to be on the agenda for the special session of Parliament are the ‘One Nation, One Election’ bill and the potential resolution to rename India as Bharat. These topics have been sources of disagreement between opposition parties and the central government for several weeks.

The concept of ‘One Nation, One Election’ entails conducting synchronized elections across the entire country. This means that elections for both the Lok Sabha and all state assemblies in India would occur concurrently, presumably with voting taking place around the same time.

The proposal to rename India as Bharat is not a recent one but gained prominence after the Opposition bloc adopted the name INDIA, standing for Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA).

During an official dinner invitation to G20 delegates from the Rashtrapati Bhavan, President Droupadi Murmu was identified as the ‘President of Bharat,’ departing from the usual inscription of ‘President of India.’

Another bill that may be up for discussion is the Women’s Reservation Bill, with Congress party leaders advocating for its passage during the special session. At an all-party meeting held on Sunday, Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury stated that all opposition parties were demanding the bill’s passage in this Parliament session.

The bill aims to reserve one-third of all seats for women in the Lok Sabha and state legislative assemblies.

Shift To New Parliament Building On Ganesh Chaturthi

The proceedings of the parliament will begin in the old building today and from tomorrow, on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi, all the operations will shift to the new parliament building. Notably, the new building was inaugurated by PM Modi on May 28 this year.

