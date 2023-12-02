Parliament Winter Session 2023: ‘Govt Ready For Structured Debate’, Says Pralhad Joshi. Check List Of Bills Here

Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita Bill 2023, Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita Bill 2023 and Bharatiya Sakshya Bill 2023 are among the Bills likely to be taken up.

New Delhi: The winter session of Parliament, 2023 will begin from December 4 and continue till December 22. Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita Bill 2023, Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita Bill 2023 and Bharatiya Sakshya Bill 2023 are among the Bills likely to be taken up.

Trending Now

As leaders of political parties in Parliament met here on Saturday to discuss the agenda for the Winter session beginning Monday, opposition leaders demanded English nomenclature for the three bills seeking to replace criminal laws while also flagging issues of price rise, “misuse” of probe agencies, and Manipur.

You may like to read

Briefing reporters, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi said the government assured during the meeting that it is ready for discussion on all issues. He, however, said the opposition must ensure an enabling environment for discussion to take place.

Joshi said the government is fully ready for a structured debate and has requested the opposition to let the House function smoothly. He added that the government has taken the opposition’s suggestions positively. Joshi said 19 bills and two financial items were under consideration.

Check List of Bills likely to be taken up during the Winter Session of Parliament

The Repealing and Amending Bill, 2023, as passed by Lok Sabha. The Advocates (Amendment) Bill, 2023, as passed by Rajya Sabha. The Press and Registration of Periodicals Bill, 2023, as passed by Rajya Sabha. The Constitution (Jammu and Kashmir) Scheduled Castes Order (Amendment) Bill, 2023 The Constitution (Jammu and Kashmir) Scheduled Tribes Order (Amendment) Bill, 2023 The Jammu and Kashmir Reservation (Amendment) Bill, 2023 The Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation (Amendment) Bill, 2023 The Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023 The Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, 2023 The Bhartiya Sakshya Adhiniyam, 2023 The Post Office Bill, 2023 The Chief Election Commissioner and other Election Commissioners (Appointment, Conditions of Service and Term of Office) Bill, 2023 The Boilers Bill, 2023 The Provisional Collection of Taxes Bill, 2023 The Central Goods and Services Tax (Second Amendment) Bill 2023 The Jammu and Kashmir Reorganization (Amendment) Bill, 2023 The Government of Union Territories (Amendmenty Bill, 2023 The National Capital Territory of Delhi Laws (Special Provisions) Second (Amendment) Bill,2023 The Central Universities (Amendment) Bill, 2023

Financial business

Presentation, Discussion and Voting on First Batch of Supplementary Demands for Grants for the year 2023-24 and introduction, consideration and passing of the related Appropriation Bill.

Presentation, Discussion and Voting on Demands for Excess Grants for the year 2020-21 and introduction, consideration and passing of the related Appropriation Bill.

Joshi had convened the meeting which was attended by senior leaders such as Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal, Congress leaders Jairam Ramesh, Gaurav Gogoi, and Pramod Tiwari, Trinamool leader Sudip Bandyopadhyay, NCP leader Fouzia Khan, and RSP leader N K Premachandran among others.

The Winter session of Parliament begins on December 4 and will have 15 sittings till December 22, during which it is expected to consider key draft legislations, including three bills to replace the colonial era criminal laws.

The report of the Lok Sabha panel recommending the expulsion of Trinamool leader Mahua Moitra from the lower house over a “cash-for-query” complaint is also listed for tabling in the House on Monday, the first day of the session.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.