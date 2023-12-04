Home

Parliament Winter Session 2023 Starts Today; Check Key Agendas, Bills To Be Considered

The Winter Session of Parliament 2023 is set to begin today, December 4, 2023 and will go on till December 22, 2023. Take a look at the key agendas and areas of discussion of this session.

PM Modi At New Parliament House (PMO)

New Delhi: By convention, the Parliament meets for at least three sessions in a year, namely the Budget Session, the Monsoon Session and the Winter Session. December has begun and it is time for the Winter Session of the Parliament. The Parliament Winter Session 2023 is scheduled to begin today, December 4 and will continue till December 22, 2023. The Parliament Session begins a day after the Assembly Elections 2023 Announcement in which the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) is successfully forming the government in the Hindi heartland, namely, Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh. Read more to know the key agendas of the Winter Session and the Bills that are expected to be tabled for discussion this time..

Winter Session Of Parliament 2023: Key Agenda

As mentioned earlier, the Winter Parliament Session 2023 is beginning today and a number of bills are being tabled. The government has outlined a total of 18 Bills that require consideration including the replacement of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Criminal Code Procedure (CrPC) and the extension of the Women’s Reservation Law to Puducherry and Jammu and Kashmir. Take a look at the important bills that will be tabled in this session..

It has been proposed by the Centre to replace the Indian Penal Code (IPC), Criminal Code Procedure (CrPC) and the Evidence Act with Bhartiya Nyaya Sanhita, Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita and the Bhartiya Sakshya Bill respectively.

