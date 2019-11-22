





New Delhi: The Prohibition of Electronic Cigarettes (Production, Manufacture, Import, Export, Transport, Sale, Distribution, Storage and Advertisement) Bill, 2019 will be introduced in the Lok Sabha on Friday. The lower house will also hold further discussion on air pollution and climate change. An Ordinance was promulgated in September, which will be replaced in the current session.

The union home ministry has written to states and UTs asking them to ensure the enforcement of the prohibition on e-cigarettes.

The debate on air pollution will continue.

On Thursday, the pollution debate turned musical as Union minister Babul Supriyo belted out a few lines of the popular Bollywood song ”Hawa ke sath sath, ghata ke sang sang” to drive home the point that the government is taking steps for “cleaner” air.

“They are asking us to eat carrots. Are we goats?” asked Pratap Singh Bajwa, a Congress member in the Rajya Sabha, taking a dig at Health Minister Harsh Vardhan for his suggestion that consuming carrots can help avoid pollution-related harms. Mr Vardhan was present in the House.

BJP’s Sunita Duggal expressed concern over air pollution and remarked that in the coming days perhaps Bollywood would stop shooting song sequences in the backdrop of greenery and fresh air.

She mentioned two songs – ”Jab chali thandi hawa” and Pakistani singer Hassan Jahangir’s ”Hawa hawa aye hawa” – while flagging concerns over deteriorating air quality in Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR).

(With PTI inputs)