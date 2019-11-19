

















New Delhi: Members of Parliament (MPs) are expected to take up the issue of Delhi pollution in Lok Sabha on Day 2 of winter session. Besides, the lower House is also scheduled to consider and pass the Chit Fund (Amendment) Bill, 2019, on Tuesday. Stay tuned to India.com for fastest updates.

Earlier on Monday, on the opening day of the session, Lok Sabha witnessed a huge ruckus as Opposition leaders cornered the government over the situation in Jammu and Kashmir. They sought release of detained National Conference leader Farooq Abdullah and others. Bharatiya Janata Party’s former ally Shiv Sena was also among the protesting MPs, but they were protesting over farmers’ issue.

The protesting MPs started sloganeering as Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla invited Telugu Desam Party MP Kesineni Srinivas to pose the first question during the Question Hour.

On the other hand, Rajya Sabha MPs, held a special discussion on the occasion of the 250th session of the House. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, while speaking in the upper House asserted that RS gives importance to India’s federal structure.

Furthermore, he appreciated two political parties for strictly adhering to the Parliamentary norms of the House. “Today I want to appreciate two parties, the NCP and the BJD. These parties have strictly adhered to the Parliamentary norms. They have never gone into the well. Yet, they have raised their points very effectively. Other parties including mine can learn from them,” he added.

He also went on to say that the Rajya Sabha has seen many historic moments, it has made history also and has seen history being made as well.

Former Prime Minister Dr Manmohan Singh also addressed the Rajya Sabha on the occasion and slammed the Central government for revoking Article 370. He said that the Rajya Sabha should have been consulted before taking any ‘drastic measures’ of converting a state into Union Territories and redrawing of its boundaries.

“The Rajya Sabha as the council of states should be given ‘greater respect by the executive,’ and should have been consulted before the ‘drastic measures’ were taken of converting a state into Union Territories and redrawing of its boundaries,” Manmohan Singh said in a direct criticism of the government’s move to abrogate Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir.

Samajwadi Party leader Ram Gopal Yadav also highlighting the uniqueness of the upper House and urged that “whatever happens in Lok Sabha should not be imitated in Rajya Sabha.”

Notably, this is the second Parliament session of the BJP-led NDA government which stormed to power with a massive mandate in the recently concluded Lok Sabha elections.