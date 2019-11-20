





New Delhi: On the third day of the Winter Session in Parliament, the Lok Sabha will discuss air pollution and climate change in continuation of the 2nd-day discussion, which rocked the proceedings of the House on Tuesday. The Lok Sabha will also discuss The Chit Funds (Amendment ) Bill, 2019. The National Institute of Design (Amendment) Bill, 2019 will be taken up in the lower house for discussion and passage.

The Rajya Sabha will take the Surrogacy (Regulation) Bill, 2019 for further discussion. The Transgender Persons (Protection of Rights) Bill, 2019 will be taken up for discussion and passage.

A parliamentary committee will examine the WhatsApp snooping issue in which lawyers and officials of Facebook-owned WhatsApp will present their explanation in the recent Pegasus snooping row. The committee is headed by Shashi Tharoor.