Parliament Winter Session: DMK MP Senthilkumar Apologises For ‘Gaumutra States’ Remark

On Wednesday, BJP members continued the attack on Senthilkumar as they demanded an apology from the DMK MP for his controversial 'Gautmutra states' remark.

DMK MP DNV Senthilkumar S speaks to the media on his 'Gaumutra' remark during the Winter Session of the Parliament, in New Delhi on Tuesday. (ANI Photo)

Parliament Winter Session: DMK leader DNV Senthilkumar S Wednesday issued an apology for his controversial ‘Gaumutra (cow urine) states’ remarks which had triggered a row in the Parliament yesterday as the ruling BJP had accused the MP of “dividing the country” into north and south.

On Tuesday, while mocking the ruling BJP’s victories in three Hindi heartland states in the recently concluded Assembly polls, Senthilkumar had said “People of this country should think that the power of BJP of winning elections mainly lies in the Hindi heartland States, what we generally call as Gaumutra States. You cannot come to South India! You can see what happened in election results in all the States of Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, and, Karnataka. We are very strong over there. So we will not be surprised if you have an option of converting all these states into Union Territory.”

Senthilkumar’s derogatory comments sparked a backlash against him with BJP MPs creating a ruckus in the House leading to adjournment and the comments later being expunged from records by Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla.

On Wednesday, BJP members continued the attack on Senthilkumar as they demanded an apology from the DMK MP for his remarks. The ruckus led to a brief adjournment during the Question Hour.

At 12 noon, when the House reassembled for the Zero Hour, Union Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal raised the issue, and asked if DMK leader TR Baalu, and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi agree with the comments.

Demanding an apology, he said, “Is TR Baalu standing with him? Is Rahul Gandhi standing with him? Voters have made BJP victorious in three states, and this is what they say. This is the thinking of dividing India in north and south. We will not allow it,” he said.

Baalu, who raised the issue of floods caused by Cyclone Michaung in Tamil Nadu and demanded that the Centre declare it as a national calamity, said the remarks made by Kumar were not correct.

“Statement made by Senthilkumar was not correct. MK Stalin has warned the particular member,” Baalu said.

Soon after, the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) MP expressed regret over the comment.

Senthilkumar said the remarks were made “inadvertently” and if they have hurt the sentiments of people, he withdraws them.

The DMK MP had earlier tendered an apology for his comments on Tuesday.

“Commenting on the results of the five recent state assembly elections, I have used a word in a inappropriate way. Not using that term with any intent, I apologise for sending the wrong meaning across,” he said in a post on X.

While participating in a discussion on J&K Reorganisation (Amendment) Bill in the House on Tuesday, Kumar had said the BJP can win elections only in the Hindi heartland states and not in south India.

BJP leaders termed Kumar’s remarks as “hate speech” and said the voters will “wipe out” the India bloc from southern India as well in the next elections.

“Very unfortunate choice of words. Unparliamentary. Senthil Kumar must forthwith apologize and withdraw his comments,” Congress Lok Sabha member Karti Chidambaram had said on X.

“Very unfortunate to witness an Indian MP making derogatory statements against GauMata & SanatanaDharma culture revered by over one billion Indians. Many, including myself, consider ourselves Sanatanis,” former Union minister Milind Deora had said on X.

“DMK must realise that its reckless remarks only weaken INDIA Alliance’s efforts in challenging BJP in the Hindi heartland. India is one, and there is no place for a north-south divide,” Deora had said.

Kumar’s comments come in the backdrop of some referring to the recent assembly election results as reflective of the ‘north-south divide’ after the BJP trounced the Congress in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh, and the Congress won in Telangana.

“This is another example of hate speech. This reflects the frustration of INDIA constituents. Gomutra and Gomata are revered not only in northern states but also in the South. If they keep insulting Indian culture and traditions then leave aside north India, the INDIA bloc will also be wiped out from southern India,” BJP Rajya Sabha member G V L Narasimha Rao told news agency PTI.

Senior BJP leader Sanjay Jaiswal said the BJP will even form the government in Tamil Nadu in the next five years by defeating the DMK.

“Senthilkumar is scared because he knows that the BJP will win big in Tamil Nadu. Defeating the DMK is the only goal of the BJP in Tamil Nadu,” he had said.

During the elections, the row over some DMK leaders’ remarks against Sanatan Dharma had been latched on by the BJP to target the Congress.

(With inputs from agencies)

