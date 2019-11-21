





New Delhi: As the Winter Session enters its fourth day, heated debated on electoral bonds, NRC and pollution are expected on Thursday. The Congress on Wednesday demanded that the government must disclose all details about electoral bonds before Parliament alleging that the scheme resulted in money laundering.

The Lok Sabha will take up the National Institute of Design (Amendment) Bill 2019, for discussion and passage. There will be further discussion on air pollution and climate change in the lower house.

The Upper House will take up the Surrogacy (Regulation) Bill, 2019 for further consideration. The Transgender Persons (Protection of Rights) Bill, 2019 will also be taken up for further consideration. The Dam Safety Bill, 2019 will be taken up for discussion and passage. At 2 PM, there will be a special discussion on the dangerous levels of air pollution.