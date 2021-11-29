Breaking News LIVE Updates Nov 29, 2021: After remaining shut for nearly 15 days due to a spike in air pollution, schools and colleges in the national capital reopened once again on Monday, even though air quality remains very poor in New Delhi and its neighbouring cities. As predicted by the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Delhiites woke up to witness shallow fog on Monday morning and the maximum and the minimum temperatures will likely settle around 27 and 10 degrees Celsius respectively. All government offices would also open from today and the employees, as well as the general public, have been urged to use public transport and government-run feeder buses by the Delhi government. On Sunday evening around 6 pm, the air quality index was 408 (severe category), real-time data from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) showed. An AQI between zero and 50 is considered ‘good’, 51 and 100 ‘satisfactory’, 101 and 200 ‘moderate’, 201 and 300 ‘poor’, 301 and 400 ‘very poor’, and 401 and 500 ‘severe’.Also Read - IPL 2022 Retention LIVE Updates: BCCI Consults Solicitor General of India on CVC Sports Matter

