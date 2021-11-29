Breaking News LIVE Updates Nov 29, 2021: After remaining shut for nearly 15 days due to a spike in air pollution, schools and colleges in the national capital reopened once again on Monday, even though air quality remains very poor in New Delhi and its neighbouring cities. As predicted by the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Delhiites woke up to witness shallow fog on Monday morning and the maximum and the minimum temperatures will likely settle around 27 and 10 degrees Celsius respectively. All government offices would also open from today and the employees, as well as the general public, have been urged to use public transport and government-run feeder buses by the Delhi government. On Sunday evening around 6 pm, the air quality index was 408 (severe category), real-time data from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) showed. An AQI between zero and 50 is considered ‘good’, 51 and 100 ‘satisfactory’, 101 and 200 ‘moderate’, 201 and 300 ‘poor’, 301 and 400 ‘very poor’, and 401 and 500 ‘severe’.Also Read - IPL 2022 Retention LIVE Updates: BCCI Consults Solicitor General of India on CVC Sports Matter

Live Updates

  • 7:50 AM IST

    Parliament Winter Session LIVE: The bill to repeal three farm laws is likely to be taken up in Rajya Sabha on Monday itself after it is passed by Lok Sabha on the first day of the Winter Session.The Farm Laws Repeal Bill-2021 has been listed in Lok Sabha for consideration and passage. Sources said after the bill is passed in Lok Sabha, it will be taken up in the Upper House of Parliament. The bill seeks to repeal the three farm laws against which farmers have been protesting for over a year now. The bill’s objects and statement says that “as we celebrate the 75th year of Independence -‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’, the need of the hour is to take everyone together on the path of inclusive growth and development.”

  • 7:42 AM IST

    Heavy rains lash several districts of Andhra Pradesh: The Nellore and Chittoor districts of Andhra Pradesh witnessed heavy rains since Sunday morning. On Monday morning, Chillakur in Nellore district received a rainfall of 210.25mm, followed by 182.25mm in Atmakur, according to the real-time data of the AP State Development and Planning Society. Other parts of Nellore and Chittoor districts record rainfall ranging from 54.5 mm to 149.5 mm since Sunday evening.

  • 7:39 AM IST

    Parliament Winter Session LIVE: Meeting of the Business Advisory Committee (BAC) of Lok Sabha to be held at 10:30 am today. The Winter Session of Parliament will commence today.

  • 7:35 AM IST

    Tamil Nady earthquake: An earthquake of magnitude 3.6 on the Richter scale occurred on Monday at around 4.17 am in Vellore district of Tamil Nadu. According to the National Center for Seismology, the quake happened with a depth of 25 km. The epicentre of the quake was located at 59 km west south west of Vellore.