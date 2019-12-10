

New Delhi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah will on Tuesday move the Arms (Amendment) Bill, 2019 for the passage in the Rajya Sabha. The Bill, which provides a maximum punishment of life imprisonment for manufacturing and carrying illegal arms, sailed through the Lok Sabha yesterday.

Piloted by Home Minister Amit Shah, the Arms (Amendment) Bill, 2019 also ensures that those using firearms in a rash or negligent manner in celebratory gunfire, endangering human life or personal safety of others, shall be punishable with an imprisonment to two years or with fine which may extend to Rs 1 lakh or with both.

Shah, replying to a nearly three-hour-long debate on Monday, said that the bill has been brought as a requirement to significantly impose weapons control in the country.

The Home Minister said that the bill has accorded special status to sportsperson who need firearms and ammunition for practice and participating in tournaments.

The bill also mandates that those who own more than two firearms will have to deposit the third one with authorities or authorised gun dealers within 90 days for de-licensing once the amendment is approved by Parliament.

It must be noted that India has a total of around 35 lakh gun licences, as per estimates. Thirteen lakh people have licences to carry weapons in Uttar Pradesh, followed by militancy-hit Jammu and Kashmir, where 3.7 lakh people possess arms licences, most of which were taken in the name of personal security.

