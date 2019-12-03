







New Delhi: In the Tuesday list of business for the ongoing Winter Session of the Parliament, Home Minister Amit Shah is expected to table the Special Protection Group (Amendment) Bill, 2019 in Rajya Sabha today. The Bill, seeking an amendment to the Special Protection Group Act, 1988 for consideration and passage, has already been passed by the Lok Sabha on November 27.

In Rajya Sabha, Amit Shah will also move Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu (Merger of Union Territories)Bill, 2019 to provide for the merger of the Union Territories of Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu.

The bill has been passed by the Lok Sabha.

Meanwhile, Congress is likely to raise the recent security breach at Priyanka Gandhi Vadra’s residence after a car with five passengers entered the gate. This comes weeks after the SPG cover given to the Gandhi family was removed.

Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri will move the Bill to provide special provisions for the National Capital Territory of Delhi in Rajya Sabha, for recognising the property rights of residents in unauthorised colonies. In the Lower House of the Parliament, the Recycling of Ships Bill, 2019 will be introduced today.

Apart from this, discussions on economic recession, disaster prevention and management, will also be taken up. Meanwhile, discussions following the recent case of brutal gangrape and murder of the Telangana doctor are likely to continue in the Parliament.