Live Updates

    Parliament Winter Session LIVE: Indian Union Muslim League party MPs hold a protest in front of Mahatma Gandhi statue in Parliament premises against Citizenship Amendment Bill 2019.

    Parliament Winter Session LIVE: Union Minister of Parliamentary Affairs, Pralhad Joshi, exuded confidence over the passage of Citizenship Amendment Bill 2019 in Parliament. “This Bill is in the interest of northeast states and the country. The Bill will get a nod from both the Houses of the Parliament,” Joshi said.

    Parliament Winter Session LIVE: Citizenship Amendment Bill, 2019, to be introduced in Lok Sabha after Question Hour.

New Delhi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah will on Monday introduce the controversial Citizenship (Amendment) Bill in Parliament at 12 PM, preceding which the ruling BJP had all issued whip to all its Lok Sabha members to remain present in the House for three days starting today.

At the prospect, parliament is likely to witness a heated debate amid objections by the opposition and extensive protests in the Northeast over the Bill. Notably, the people in the Northeast have opposed the Bill, saying it will nullify the provisions of the Assam Accord of 1985, which fixed March 24, 1971, as the cut-off date for deportation of all illegal immigrants irrespective of religion.

The citizenship bill seeks to amend the Citizenship Act, 1955, in order to grant Indian nationality to Hindus, Sikhs, Buddhists, Jains, Parsis and Christians, who come to India due to religious persecution in Bangladesh, Pakistan and Afghanistan even if they don’t possess proper documents.

It is expected to sail through the Lok Sabha as the BJP has a majority in the Lower House. What remains to be seen is the bill clearing the Rajya Sabha, as the government does not have a majority here.