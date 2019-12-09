





New Delhi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah will on Monday introduce the controversial Citizenship (Amendment) Bill in Parliament at 12 PM, preceding which the ruling BJP had all issued whip to all its Lok Sabha members to remain present in the House for three days starting today.

At the prospect, parliament is likely to witness a heated debate amid objections by the opposition and extensive protests in the Northeast over the Bill. Notably, the people in the Northeast have opposed the Bill, saying it will nullify the provisions of the Assam Accord of 1985, which fixed March 24, 1971, as the cut-off date for deportation of all illegal immigrants irrespective of religion.

The citizenship bill seeks to amend the Citizenship Act, 1955, in order to grant Indian nationality to Hindus, Sikhs, Buddhists, Jains, Parsis and Christians, who come to India due to religious persecution in Bangladesh, Pakistan and Afghanistan even if they don’t possess proper documents.

It is expected to sail through the Lok Sabha as the BJP has a majority in the Lower House. What remains to be seen is the bill clearing the Rajya Sabha, as the government does not have a majority here.