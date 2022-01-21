New Delhi: The chairperson of the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Home Affairs Anand Sharma urged Home Minister Amit Shah to take action against “hate speech”. In a letter addressed to Amit Shah, Anand Sharma said the actions of “certain organisations and individuals” in different parts of the country “aimed at minorities and women are a matter of serious concern”.Also Read - Zee News Opinion Poll For Punjab: Charanjit Singh Channi Emerges As Most Preferred CM Candidate

“The actions of certain organisations and individuals in different parts of the country aimed at minorities and women are a matter of serious concern. The exhortations made inflame passions and create an environment of insecurity and distrust,” Sharma said in the letter. Also Read - Majha (Punjab): Congress and SAD Likely to Get 10 Seats Each As Per Zee Opinion Poll, Channi Popular CM Choice

“Hate speech is being used as a tool to promote enmity and dishaarmony between different groups on ground of religion, caste, ethnicity, etc. In my opinion, if left unchecked, this will severely undermine the rule of law and threaten the fundamental right of life, liberty and dignity of our citizens,” he said. Also Read - Zee Opinion Poll Predicts Hung Assembly In Punjab; AAP Emerges As Single Largest Party

Chairman of the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Home Affairs, Anand Sharma, has written to Home Minister Amit Shah and urged "the government to consider legislative action, including amendments to the IPC and CrPC, to deal with all manifestations of hate speech." pic.twitter.com/yOnlQckOtm — ANI (@ANI) January 21, 2022

Sharma, who is deputy leader of the Congress in Rajya Sabha, has also asked the home minister to consider taking legislative action, including amendments in the Indian Penal Code and the Code of Criminal Procedure, to effectively counter all manifestations of hate speech.

“I, therefore, seek your urgent intervention. It is requested that the home secretary be advised to sensitise the chief secretaries and DGPs of states to take prompt and firm action to enforce law and secure order, he said.

“Further, the government may consider legislative action including amendments in the Indian Penal Code and the Code of Criminal Procedure to effectively counter all manifestations of hate speech in the larger national interest,” the Congress leader said.

The Parliamentary Committee’s chairman said recent incidents and orchestrated acts of violence, are making headlines in both national and global media.

“They also tarnish the image of our great country, which is the world’s largest democracy. Free speech, through the quintessence of democracy and enshrined in the Constitution, cannot be allowed to be misused to advocate, incite, promote or justify hatred and violence against a person or community, “he said.

It is imperative that the spirit of the Constitution is reaffirmed and protected, Sharma asserted.