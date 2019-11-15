New Delhi: A high-level meeting of the Parliamentary Standing Committee called to discuss the deteriorating air quality in the national capital had to be called off last minute as top officials failed to turn up.

A News18 report said three commissioners of MCD, secretary/joint secretary of Environment, DDA officials and Municipal chairpersons were among those who were absent from the meeting.

According to a PTI report, the representatives of Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs, Delhi Development Authority (DDA), New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC), Central Public Works Department (CPWD), National Buildings Construction Corporation (NBCC) officials, Secretary of Ministry of Environment and the Commissioner of all the Municipal Corporations of Delhi were supposed to be part of the meeting.

Union Minister Prakash Javadekar said he will try to find out why people could not come for the meeting, the News18 report said. “We are very concerned about the environment. We were the first ones to start a joint action plan – short term, medium-term and long term since 2015. There are challenges and we need to fight together. I’ve always said that joint cooperation is needed,” Javadekar said.

Meanwhile, the Supreme Court has asked the Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) to randomly check 3 wheelers running on polluting fuels and file a report on the same. It also directed the Delhi Development Authority, Public Works Department and other civic bodies to co-operate with monitoring committee to ensure implementation of court orders.

The national capital is battling alarming levels of air pollution for the past few weeks. The air quality further deteriorated in the last four days, forcing authorities to shut schools for two days.