New Delhi: Parliamentary committee to summon representatives of big tech firms to discuss their competitive conduct, news agency PTI reported quoting Panel chief Jayant Sinha. According to the report, the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Finance, headed by BJP MP Jayant Sinha, will call representatives of Google, Apple, Facebook, Twitter, Amazon, and Microsoft, among other tech firms to discuss their competitive conduct.Also Read - Google Begins Work on Hyderabad Campus, Largest Outside Its Mountainview, US Headquarters | PHOTOS

Parliamentary committee to summon representatives of big tech firms to discuss their competitive conduct: Panel chief Jayant Sinha — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) April 28, 2022

Also Read - What Twitter CEO Parag Agarwal Replied on Being Asked if He Was Fired After Elon Musk's Takeover?