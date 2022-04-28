New Delhi: Parliamentary committee to summon representatives of big tech firms to discuss their competitive conduct, news agency PTI reported quoting Panel chief Jayant Sinha. According to the report, the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Finance, headed by BJP MP Jayant Sinha, will call representatives of Google, Apple, Facebook, Twitter, Amazon, and Microsoft, among other tech firms to discuss their competitive conduct.Also Read - Google Begins Work on Hyderabad Campus, Largest Outside Its Mountainview, US Headquarters | PHOTOS
