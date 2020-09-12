New Delhi: The Monsoon Session of Parliament which will begin on Monday is expected to be a stormy one with the opposition’s expected attack on the government over the issues like the border row with China, the Centre’s handling of the COVID-19 pandemic and the economic crisis. However, a report on Saturday said that a discussion on India-China border dispute may be put off the list. Also Read - Air Travel Latest News: International Passengers Arriving at Delhi Airport Can Avail COVID Testing Facility For Rs 5000 | Read Here

"Our government has never run away from any debate or discussion. But these are sensitive matters concerning the nation. Strategic issues concerning national security and integrity are not discussed openly," CNN News18 on Saturday quoted a senior union minister as saying.

Generally, before every session of Parliament, an all-party meeting is held by both the government as well as the Speaker and Rajya Sabha Chairman to set targets. However, these meetings have been called off owing to COVID pandemic. Now, all the expectations will be set in tomorrow's Business Advisory Committee (BAC) meeting.

In Sunday’s BAC meeting, the government is likely to tell the opposition that there will be more developments on the India-China border row in the coming days, the news portal quotes sources as saying.

During the parliament session, while opposition parties are likely to highlight the continuing surge in COVID-19 cases in India to aim at the government, the ruling party leaders believe that the country’s low fatality rate coupled with its relatively fewer cases per million population compared to other seriously-hit countries are points in their favour.

A BJP leader told news agency PTI that some of the worst hit states, like Maharashtra, are ruled by its rivals.

The National Democratic Alliance will also depend on the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Package of Rs 1.70 lakh crore, which was announced by the government to help the more vulnerable sections of society to dean with financial impact of the nationwide lockdown, and Prime Minister Narenda Modi’s announcement of free ration to over 80 crore people till November to highlight its “pro-people” sensibilities.

The ‘Aatmanirbhar Bharat’ (self-reliant India) agenda is also likely to be a handy issue for the BJP to highlight the government’s nationalist credentials.

The session begins from September 14 and will continue for 18 straight days till October 1.

The coronavirus pandemic has resulted in several changes, including no Question Hour, staggered seating arrangements and curtailment of hours allotted to daily businesses of both the Houses.