New Delhi: The Monsoon Session of Parliament is likely to be cut short in the wake of 30 lawmakers testing Coronavirus positive, a report by Reuters quoted two senior Parliament officials as saying on Saturday. Notably, India is seeing a dramatic rise in Coronavirus cases with every passing day. For the past few days, the country has been adding nearly 1 lakh cases/day to its COVID infection tally.

The Parliament proceedings began on September 14 and was supposed to go on till October 1. If the report is to believed, 18-day session may be cut short by a week.

"Since the commencement of the session the number of positive cases have gone up so the government is thinking of cutting short the session," one of the two officials cited above told the news agency.

At least 17 Lok Sabha Members of Parliament (MPs) and 9 Rajya Sabha MPs had tested positive for COVID-19 on the first day of the Monsoon Session on Monday. Earlier too, at least seven Union Ministers, including Home Minister Amit Shah and several chief ministers had tested positive. Over two dozen lawmakers have contracted the viral disease so far.

With a spike of 93,337 new cases, India’s tally of coronavirus cases crossed the 53 lakh-mark, while the death toll soared to 85,619 after 1,247 succumbed to the infection in the last 24 hours.

As per the health ministry data, India’s recovery rate stands at 78.86 per cent, while the fatality rate due to the coronavirus infection has dropped to 1.62 per cent.

The Parliament session is being held amid unprecedented precautionary measures against COVID-19 due to a continuing spike in cases.