New Delhi: A total of 35 key ordinances, including the contentious Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, 2019, (which aimed at granting nationality to non-Muslim immigrants from neighbouring countries) will be on the Narendra Modi-led Central government’s agenda as the winter session of the Parliament is set to commence on Monday.

The nearly month-long session is expected to fiery as the Opposition (at an all-party meeting) has asserted that it will seek answers from the government on issues such as slowdown in economy, farmer distress, unemployment and situation in Jammu and Kashmir after its special status was scrapped in August.

Notably, the session, which will see a total of 20 sittings will conclude on December 13. Besides, a special joint sitting of the both the Houses has also been planned to celebrate Constitution Day on November 26, during the session.

Important Bills Expected to be Taken up

Some of the other important bills that are expected to come up are– The Industrial Relations Code Bill, 2019, which amalgamates the Trade Unions Act, 1926, the Industrial Employment (Standing Orders) Act, 1946, and the Industrial Disputes Act, 1947; the Taxation Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2019 to replace an ordinance; the Companies (Second Amendment) Bill, 2019 — to amend the Companies Act, 2013 to decriminalise certain offences and facilitate ease of doing business; the Chit Funds (Amendment) Bill, 2019 facilitating orderly development of the chit fund industry introduced in Lok Sabha in August 2019.

The others are the National Commission for Indian System of Medicine Bill, 2019, which repeals the Indian Medicine Central Council Act, 1970, and sets up a National Commission to regulate the education and practice of Indian systems of Medicine. It was introduced on January 7, 2019 in Rajya Sabha.

Also included are the Surrogacy (Regulation) Bill, 2019 prohibiting commercial surrogacy; the Jallianwala Bagh National Memorial (Amendment) Bill, 2019. It removes the president of the Indian National Congress as a trustee and empowers the central government to remove nominated members.

All Party Meet Ahead of The Session

Meanwhile on Sunday, a day ahead of the commencement of the stormy session, Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi held an all-party meeting which was attended by several politicians including PM Modi. Union ministers Amit Shah also attended the meeting convened at the Parliament Library building.

Besdies, Telugu Desam Party’s (TDP) Jaydev Galla, Congress leaders Ghulam Nabi Azad and Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, Bahujan Samaj Party’s (BSP) Satish Mishra participated in the meeting. Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Derek O’Brien and Sudip Bandyopadhyay, Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) lawmaker Chirag Paswan, Republican Party of India leader Ramdas Athawale, AIADMK’s Navneet Krishnan and Anupriya Patel of Apna Dal(S) also took part in the meeting.

Other leaders included MDMK’s Vaiko, TK Rangarajan of Communist Party of India (Marxist), TR Balu of DMK, YSRCP’s V Vijayasai Reddy, Manoj Jha of Rashtriya Janata Dal and Ram Gopal Yadav of Samajwadi Party were among those present in the meeting.

Had a wonderful interaction with leaders and MPs across party lines this evening. We look forward to a productive Parliament session, where people-centric and development oriented issues would be discussed. pic.twitter.com/EsNze39bSA — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 16, 2019

Earlier on Saturday, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla also held a similar all-party meeting to ensure smooth house proceedings. The meeting was also attended by PM Modi.

“Had a wonderful interaction with leaders and MPs across party lines this evening. We look forward to a productive Parliament session, where people-centric and development oriented issues would be discussed”, PM Modi had tweeted after the meeting yesterday.

(With agency inputs)