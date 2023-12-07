‘Part Of India’: MEA Backs Home Minister Amit Shah’s ‘PoK Is Ours’ Statement

MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi backed Home Minister Amit Shah's statement on Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK), reiterating that it is a part of India.

Speaking in the parliament on Wednesday, Home Minister Amit Shah stressed that 'PoK was ours'.

New Delhi: The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) Thursday backed Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s statement that Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) was “ours”. Addressing the weekly media briefing MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said PoK is a part of India and the country’s stance on the issue has always been clear as day.

“It is part of India and we don’t see any reason to change the stance. I don’t think I need to really reiterate our position on PoK. I don’t need to clarify the Home Minister’s statement in Parliament. Our position on Pok is very clear; we consider it a part of India and we certainly see no reason to change our statement,” said Bagchi.

‘Kyunki woh hamara hai’

The MEA spokesperson was responding to a question regarding Pakistan’s rejection Amit Shah’s statement in the Lok Sabha. Addressing the Lower House on Wednesday, Shah had said that ‘PoK is ours’.

“The Delimitation (Commission) went everywhere in J-K. The representatives of several communities, including Kashmiri migrants and people displaced in PoK, had submitted applications to them regarding their representation in state assembly. I am happy that the commission has taken cognizance of this and the (then) Election Commissioner of India has nominated two seats in state assembly for Kashmiri migrants and one seat for a person displaced in PoK, which has been occupied unauthorizedly by Pakistan,” the Home Minister had said.

“Earlier there were 37 seats in Jammu (division), now there are 43. Earlier there were 46 in Kashmir, now there are 47. And 24 seats for PoK have been reserved, Kyuki Woh Hamara Hai (because PoK is ours),” he added.

Indian ambassador granted consular access to 8 Navy veterans on death row in Qatar

Bagchi also shared crucial updates on the fate of the eight Indian Navy veterans who were sentenced to death after being convicted of espionage by a court in Qatar in October this year.

He said the Indian ambassador was granted consular access to the convicted ex-Navy men and met them on December 3, adding that two hearings on the appeal against their death sentence have already taken place.

“We are closely following the matter and extending all legal and consular assistance…Our ambassador got consular access to meet all eight of them in prison on December 3,” Bagchi said.

“There have been two hearings. We filed an appeal, with the families, and the detainees had a final appeal. Two hearings have since been held. One was on November 30th and the other was on November 23rd. I think the next hearing is coming up soon,” he said.

(With inputs from agencies)

