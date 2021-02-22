Nagpur: A partial lockdown has been imposed in Maharashtra’s Nagpur to contain the surge in COVID-19 cases in the city. Nagpur guardian minister Nitin Raut made the announcement of fresh restrictions on Monday (February 22). The new COVID guidelines in Nagpur will be in place till March 7. Also Read - WIS vs GUY Dream11 Team Predictions, Fantasy Cricket Hints West Indies ODD 2021 Match 15: Captain, Probable XIs For Today's Windward Islands vs Guyana, Coolidge at 6:30 PM IST February 22 Monday

Here are the new coronavirus lockdown rules in Nagpur:

Schools, colleges and coaching classes will remain closed till March 7 in Nagpur district

Main markets will remain shut for public on weekends (Saturdays and Sundays) in Nagpur

Hotels and restaurants will be allowed to run with only 50 per cent capacity

Marriage will be closed after February 25 till March 7

The number of COVID-19 cases in Nagpur rose by 626 to reach 1,43,133 on Sunday, while the day also saw eight deaths and 455 people recovering, an official said. The toll in the district is 4,275 and the recovery count stands at 1,32,861, leaving it with an active caseload of 5,997, he added.

Maharashtra has announced a state-wide ban on social, political and religious gatherings, besides imposing fresh local lockdowns or curbs in districts like Pune and Amravati.

Asking people to follow “COVID-appropriate” behaviour and safety norms, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray said he would observe for a week to 15 days before deciding on imposing another lockdown.