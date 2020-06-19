A huge political row erupted over Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s “all-party meet” to discuss the India-China border tension after several parties of the opposition or rival sides, including RJD, AIMIM and AAP, lashed out for not receiving invitations from PM Modi or the BJP. Also Read - India-China Border Face-off: Not Seized Any Indian Personnel, Says Beijing; All Eyes on All-Party Meet Today

Members of the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), including leaders like Manoj Jha and Misa Bharti on Friday staged a protest near the Gandhi Statue in the Parliament premises over not including them in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's all-party meeting to discuss the Galwan Valley clash.

RJD leader and son of former Bihar Chief Minister Lalu Yadav, Tejashwi Yadav took to Twitter to express his dismay, asking the central government for the “criteria for inviting political parties” in the crucial meeting.

All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) MP from Hyderabad, Asaduddin Owaisi also wrote to PM Modi stating that “it is disappointing that my party was not invited to today’s ‘All Party Meeting’ on China border issue which was to be chaired by you.”

He alleged that the “criteria” for the invitation is “absurd” and “betrays any rational explanation”.

Earlier today, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) also lambasted at the Prime Minister for shifting from his principles when it should be seeking cooperation. “In times like these, there is a need to move forward while being united. You only chant ‘Sabka Saath Sabka Vikas’ but do not wish to take everyone along,” said AAP leader Sanjay Singh on his party not being invited to the all-party meeting.

Notably, Sonia Gandhi (Congress), MK Stalin (DMK), N Chandrababu Naidu (TDP), YS Jagan Mohan Reddy (YSRCP), Sharad Pawar (NCP), Nitish Kumar (JDU), D Raja (CPI), Sitaram Yechury (CPM), Naveen Patnaik (BJD), K Chandrasekhar Rao (TRS), Mamata Banerjee (TMC), Sukhbir Badal (SAD), Chirag Paswan (LJP), Uddhav Thackeray (Shiv Sena), Akhilesh Yadav (SP), Hemant Soren (JMM) are among some of the prominent faces expected to attend the meeting chaired by PM Modi, along with Defence minister Rajnath Singh and Home Minister Amit Shah.