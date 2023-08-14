Home

News

India

Partition Horrors: Freedom That Came With A Cost- A Tale of Displacement, Death, and Darkness

Partition Horrors: Freedom That Came With A Cost- A Tale of Displacement, Death, and Darkness

India enters into its 77th year of Independence on August 15, 2023. A lot has changed and as we look back at the history of the country, one of the most horrific and devastating events would be the country's partition that gave birth to Pakistan. The very partition that divided the country giving its citizens freedom but at a huge cost..

Partition of India

New Delhi: As India celebrates its 77th Independence Day on August 15, each citizen is proud of the nation’s all-round achievements, of how strong we have emerged and how much we have endured yet stood tall. History is proof that in 1947 India earned its independence from the British Rule that lasted for close to three centuries; but when the British finally gave India it’s freedom, they also took something away from the nation.. not just a part of land but thousands of people, the feeling of humanity and unity and a lot of lives. The cost that the country had to pay for the freedom was Partition, that led to the formation of two countries- India and Pakistan.

Trending Now

The country that was known for its ‘unity in diversity’, was now being cut into two major parts, inevitable and scarring for many lifetimes to come. The Partition into two independent nations- India and Pakistan is considered to be one of the most horrific and deadly displacements in the world.

Brothers That Suddenly Became Enemies

India was a nation where people from different religions lived together with a strong feeling of brotherhood but that very feeling changed into enmity when Pakistan came into being. While people ran to find a shelter and stay alive, all the unity and brotherhood vanished in the dark smoke that came from the fire with which houses and people of the other religions were being destroyed.

Aanchal Malhotra in her book ‘Remnants of a Separation’ says- “How, I wondered then, did families who had lived for generations on the same soil suddenly fid themselves on the ‘wrog’side of the border? How did they, having celebrated both Diwali and Ied, eaten sugarcane and alo-puri with people of all relgions, suddenly become ‘the other’? Were our land, our languages, our food, our habits, really as dissimilar as some had declared them to be?”

For over a year, no one on the boundaries of the two countries could breathe freely.. the sight of dead bodies, the smell of blood and the loss of the physical touch of loved ones was all that people could experience. The partition and displacement is considered worse than the Holocaust Camps by Nazis, by a lot of experts and historians.

Partition: The Tale of Displacement, Death, and Darkness

The three centuries of the British Raj came to an end, not for India as a whole because this very freedom partitioned the nation on the basis of religions and communities.. what once used to be a uniting factor, was now the very cause of violence, bloodshed, loss, displacement, death and absolute darkness.

In the book ‘Midnight Furies’, by Houghton Mifflin Harcourt, Nisid Hajari wrote- “Gangs of killers set whole villages aflame, hacking to death men and children and the aged while carrying off young women to be raped. Some British soldiers and journalists who had witnessed the Nazi death camps claimed Partition’s brutalities were worse: pregnant women had their breasts cut off and babies hacked out of their bellies; infants were found literally roasted on spits.”

The mass migration of people who once lived together, brought about unimaginable violence, death, rapes and horror that people who experienced, have still not been able to recover from. Many many books and films have tried to show how the partition was but nothing comes close to the atrocities that people witnessed first hand.

Author Amrita Pritam wrote a novel in 1950, called ‘Pinjar’, a paragraph of which reads- “The streets ran with blood and were said to be cluttered with human corpses, with no one to bury or cremate them, the stink from putrefying flesh hung in the air spreading pestilence. In some cities, barricades were put up to divide the Muslim zones from the Hindu…Hamida’s ears burned with rage when she heard of the abduction of Hindu girls by Muslims and of Muslim girls by Hindus. Some had been forced into marriage, some murdered, some stripped and paraded naked in the streets”. This has been translated by celebrated author Khushwant Singh.

There are no records but available reports believe that this massive migration saw the displacement of about 14 to 18 million people and more than a million people were killed in the process. Families were lost, children killed, women raped and men burnt alive- the hatred for the other religion took lives and gave trauma that is still very vivid in the minds of a lot of people.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES