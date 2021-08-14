New Delhi: A day before 75th Independence Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced that August 14 will be observed as Partition Horrors Remembrance Day across the country in memory of the “struggles and sacrifices of our people”.Also Read - Independence Day 2021: History, Significance And Some Interesting Tidbits of Indian Tricolour

“Partition’s pains can never be forgotten. Millions of our sisters and brothers were displaced and many lost their lives due to mindless hate and violence. In memory of the struggles and sacrifices of our people, 14th August will be observed as Partition Horrors Remembrance Day,” PM Modi tweeted. Also Read - Independence Day 2021: One World Trade Center Among Iconic US Buildings to be Lit in Tricolour on 15th August

“May the #PartitionHorrorsRemembranceDay keep reminding us of the need to remove the poison of social divisions, disharmony and further strengthen the spirit of oneness, social harmony and human empowerment,” he added. Also Read - Unbelievable But True! Indian Currency Was Used in Pakistan For One Year After Independence