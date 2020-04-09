New Delhi: A total of 17 deaths were recorded in the last 24 hours taking the total toll tp 166, while the number of cases is now nearing 5,700 with over 550 new cases being recorded on Wednesday. The Union Health Ministry said while the number of active Covid-19 cases is 5,095, as many as 472 people have either been cured or discharged. Also Read - Will Nationwide Lockdown be Extended? All Eyes on PM Modi's Video Conference With CMs Today

1. Trump thanks Modi Also Read - Around 2 Dozen Defy Lockdown For Friday Namaaz, 7 Arrested in Greater Noida

US President Donald Trump has thanked Narendra Modi for allowing the export of anti-malaria drug Hydroxychloroquine to the United States. Trump has lauded Modi for helping not just India, but humanity. Also Read - Time to Use PM's Soft Power of 'Namaste Trump': Congress on Indians Losing Jobs in US Amid COVID-19

2. Bolsonaro thanks for timely help

“We have more good news. As an outcome of my direct conversation with Prime Minister of India, we will receive, by Saturday, raw materials to continue production of hydroxychloroquine so we can treat patients of COVID-19 as well as of lupus, malaria, and arthritis. I thank Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the people of India for such timely help to the people of Brazil,” Brazil President Jair Bolsonaro said.

3. Masks made mandatory, hotspots in Delhi sealed

Twenty coronavirus hotspots in Delhi have been sealed from Wednesday midnight to ensure no one can enter and exit these zones. The supply of essential items has been ensured.

4. First death in Jharkhand

A 75-year-old COVID19 patient from Bokaro passed away early morning on Thursday

5. 30 new cases in Rajasthan

Rajasthan recorded 30 more cases of coronavirus on Thursday, taking the state’s tally to 413, an official said. The virus has so far claimed six lives in the state. However, officials maintain that deaths occurred due to co-morbidity — more than one illness or disease occurring in one person at the same time.

6. 43 cases in Bihar

4 new COVID19 positive cases reported from Siwan in Bihar, taking the total number of positive cases to 43.

7. Meeting of GoM

A high-level meeting of the Group of Ministers on Covid19 will take place at the ministry of health and family welfare.

8. Sensex rallies over 900 pts; Nifty reclaims 9,000-mark

Equity benchmark Sensex soared over 900 points in opening trade on Thursday led by gains in financial, IT and FMCG stocks following rise global equities on hopes of the COVID-19 pandemic approaching its peak.