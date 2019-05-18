Shimla: The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) on Saturday predicted rain and thunderstorm accompanied by hail in the next three hours in various districts of Himachal Pradesh, ANI reported around 3 PM. The districts that are likely to receive rain and thunderstorm include Shimla, Solan, Sirmaur, Mandi, Kangra, Kullu, Bilaspur and Hamirpur.

Director of Met Centre, Shimla, Manmohan Singh said, “Western disturbance is likely to give way to light to moderate rainfall and snowfall in the state on Wednesday and Thursday.”

On April 15, the IMD said that the country is expected to have a well-distributed rainfall during monsoons this year. This news is welcoming for farmers as it will be beneficial for them in the ensuing Kharif season. “India is going to have a near-normal monsoon in 2019 as the south-west monsoon is likely to be normal,” said M. Rajeevan Nair, Secretary Ministry of Earth Sciences. He said that over a long term average, they expect 96 per cent rainfall of 89 cm. “Al Nino will start weakening by June, which will ensure that good rainfall is not affected,” explained Nair. According to the latest global forecasts, weak El Nino conditions are likely to persist this summer. “We expect a uniform distribution of monsoon across the country…it will be well distributed. This will be a good year for farmers,” added the Secretary.